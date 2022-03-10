CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 17, 2022

NEWARK, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and to provide a business update.



To access the live conference call, please dial 877-407-0784 from the U.S. and Canada, or 201-689-8560 internationally, Conference ID# 13726915. To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need through a pipeline of innovative therapies. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), PRIority MEdicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class treatment for people with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cymabay.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

Glenn Silver

Lazar-FINN Partners

(973) 818-8198

Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 430-7578

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com