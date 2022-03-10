Assembly Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and other viral diseases, today reported financial results and recent highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



“Our expanded strategy and pipeline progress in 2021 have positioned us to reach a number of important milestones in 2022 with both our core inhibitor portfolio and our research programs beyond core inhibition and HBV,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, chief executive officer and president of Assembly Bio. “The Phase 2 triple combination studies evaluating our lead investigational core inhibitor candidate, vebicorvir (VBR), plus standard-of care NrtI with other complementary mechanisms are progressing, and we anticipate initial on-treatment data during the second half of the year. We also plan to begin a Phase 1b trial of ABI-H3733, with initial antiviral data anticipated before year end, and to initiate clinical development of ABI-4334, our newest core inhibitor candidate that has been optimized for potency against the formation of cccDNA. Importantly, during the first half of 2022, we intend to share more about research programs underway that leverage our team’s deep virologic drug development expertise to explore new targets in HBV as well as other viral diseases. We look forward to introducing the first of these during a web event at the end this month.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights

Announced clinical collaboration agreement with Antios Therapeutics to evaluate a triple combination of VBR + nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) and ATI-2173, Antios’ investigational proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN)

Presented two posters and an oral presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting™ in November 2021: Preclinical characterization, including single-digit nanomolar potency for ABI-4334 against both pgRNA encapsidation and cccDNA formation Favorable pharmacokinetics and safety in a Phase 1a study ABI-H3733 Phase 2 open-label study data for VBR demonstrate the contribution of core inhibition to deepen viral suppression

Presented an oral and poster presentation on Assembly Bio’s core inhibitor programs at HEP DART in December 2021

Completed enrollment in a Phase 2 triple combination study evaluating VBR + NrtI and interferon (PEG-IFNα)

Promoted Nicole White, PhD, to chief manufacturing officer

Received EASL’s acceptance of five abstracts on Assembly Bio’s core inhibitor candidates for presentation at the International Liver Congress 2022, to be held June 22-26



2022 Anticipated Milestones and Events



First Half

Provide updates on strategy and research programs beyond HBV core inhibition to other HBV targets and share plans to explore other viruses Assembly Bio will provide the first update on these research programs during a virtual event with a physician expert on Thursday, March 31 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Additional details will be announced closer to the event.

Complete enrollment in a Phase 2 triple combination study evaluating VBR + NrtI and AB-729, Arbutus Biopharma’s RNAi therapeutic candidate

Initiate Phase 1b study of ABI-H3733 in patients with chronic HBV infection

Initiate triple combination cohort with VBR + NrtI and ATI-2173, Antios’ ASPIN



Second Half

Initiate first-in-human Phase 1a study of ABI-4334, a next-generation core inhibitor optimized for potency against the formation of covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA)

Report interim on-treatment data from two triple combination studies: (1) VBR + NrtI and AB-729 and (2) VBR + NrtI and Peg-IFNα

Report initial Phase 1b data for ABI-H3733

Report Phase 1a data for ABI-4334 as early as year-end

Upcoming Conferences

William Delaney, PhD, chief scientific officer, will present “Discovery and Development of HBV Core Inhibitors for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection” during the International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR), on March 25, 2022.

Luisa Stamm, MD, PhD, chief medical officer, and Katie Kitrinos, PhD, vice president clinical virology, will present during the 2nd Annual Chronic HBV Drug Development Summit, April 25-27, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Year End Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $174.6 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $190.1 million as of September 30, 2021, and $216.4 million as of the year ended December 31, 2020. This result includes $52.8 million of net proceeds from the issuance of common shares under Assembly Bio’s at-the-market (ATM) program during the year. The company’s cash position is projected to fund operations into the second half of 2023.

Revenues from collaborative research were $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $79.1 million in 2020. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the $31.0 million recognized under the collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and the remaining deferred revenue balance of $37.0 million incurred under the collaboration agreement with Abbvie Inc. (Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited prior to Abbvie’s acquisition of Allergan) both occurring in 2020.

Research and development expenses were $68.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $106.8 million in 2020. The decrease was due to a decrease of $39.0 million in research and development expenses related to the wind-down of the company’s microbiome program. Research and development expenses include non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, and $11.4 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in stock-based compensation is primarily due to a decrease in the grant date fair value of option grants and reversals in previously recognized expense related to forfeited awards of former employees.

General and administrative expenses were $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $37.1 million in 2020. General and administrative expenses include non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, and $10.5 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in stock-based compensation is due to a decrease in the grant date fair value of recent option grants and a reversal of previously recognized expense during 2021 related to forfeited awards from former employees.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $129.9 million, or $3.00 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $62.2 million, or $1.75 per basic and diluted share in 2020. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $41.6 million in impairment charges of our goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset due to a sustained decline in our stock price and a higher discount rate applied to future cash flows.



ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except for share amounts and par value) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,627 $ 59,444 Marketable securities - short-term 101,000 156,969 Accounts receivable from collaborations 336 1,230 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,241 6,850 Total current assets 154,204 224,493 Marketable securities - long-term 27,972 — Property and equipment, net 1,139 1,600 Operating lease right-of-use (ROU) assets 6,042 9,131 Other assets 1,703 6,392 Indefinite-lived intangible asset — 29,000 Goodwill — 12,638 Total assets $ 191,060 $ 283,254 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,659 $ 4,598 Accrued research and development expenses 3,400 4,444 Other accrued expenses 6,863 11,987 Operating lease liabilities - short-term 3,151 3,404 Total current liabilities 16,073 24,433 Deferred tax liabilities — 2,531 Deferred revenue 2,733 8,987 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 3,325 6,725 Total liabilities 22,131 42,676 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 48,120,437 and 34,026,680 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 48 34 Additional paid-in capital 800,728 742,387 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (419 ) (270 ) Accumulated deficit (631,428 ) (501,573 ) Total stockholders' equity 168,929 240,578 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 191,060 $ 283,254







ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands except for share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Collaboration revenue $ 6,254 $ 79,105 Operating expenses: Research and development 68,524 106,823 General and administrative 28,780 37,058 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset 41,638 — Total operating expenses 138,942 143,881 Loss from operations (132,688 ) (64,776 ) Other income Interest and other income, net 302 2,624 Total other income 302 2,624 Loss before income taxes (132,386 ) (62,152 ) Income tax benefit 2,531 — Net Loss $ (129,855 ) $ (62,152 ) Other comprehensive loss Unrealized loss on marketable securities (149 ) (69 ) Comprehensive loss $ (130,004 ) $ (62,221 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (3.00 ) $ (1.75 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 43,280,383 35,427,120













