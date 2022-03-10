El Pollo Loco Announces Appointment of Laurance “Larry” Roberts as CEO

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Laurance “Larry” Roberts as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Roberts will also serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer as the company conducts a search to appoint a CFO.

“After thoughtful consideration, the Board unanimously concluded that Larry is the right executive to lead El Pollo Loco forward,” said Michael G. Maselli, Chairman of El Pollo Loco’s Board of Directors. “Larry has done an extraordinary job leading our company as our interim CEO and CFO during the past five months, navigating a challenging operating environment while making the El Pollo Loco brand stronger than ever. With his deep and detailed knowledge of our business and the industry, the Board is confident in Larry’s ability to drive growth and long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Roberts has served as Chief Financial Officer of El Pollo Loco since July 2013 and was appointed the dual role of Interim Chief Executive Officer in October 2021. He has over 20 years of operations and financial experience in the restaurant industry, with various executive and leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of KFC within YUM Brands, and Chief Financial Officer of Yum Brands’ Pizza Hut joint venture in the United Kingdom.

“I am incredibly honored to assume this new role and equally thrilled for the future of the Company,” said Mr. Roberts. “With the strong foundation that our team has built over the last few years, we are excited about the opportunity to move our brand forward and are ready to execute on our strategic priorities to further strengthen our business and deliver long-term growth.”

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at ElPolloLoco.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosie Herzog

Edible

EPLMedia@Edible-Inc.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Fitzhugh Taylor

ICR

Fitzhugh.taylor@icrinc.com

714-599-5200

