TILT Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for March 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.



TILT management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Participants are asked to request the TILT Holdings call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 705-6003

International dial-in number: (201) 493-6725

Conference ID: 13727877

Live Webcast: TILT Q4 2021 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Instagram: @tiltholdings

Twitter: @TILT_Holdings

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

TILT@elevate-ir.com

720.330.2829