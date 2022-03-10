Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Increased Net Sales 128% to $385 Million and Gross Profit 209% to $42 Million in Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020

Improved Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to $35 Million from Net Loss of $21 Million and Adjusted EBITDA 168% to $43 Million in Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020

Grew Net Sales 35% to $1.2 Billion and Gross Profit 28% to $68 Million in 2021 vs. 2020

Improved Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to $44 Million and Adjusted EBITDA 15% to $77 Million in 2021 vs. 2020

Acquired Specialty Alcohol Distributor, Eagle Alcohol, in January 2022



SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“In 2021, by focusing on higher margin, consistent revenue markets, we succeeded in becoming a profitable business with significant, unique opportunities for top- and bottom-line growth,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “During 2021, we invested in capacity, expanded our protein strategy, optimized assets, and secured valuable certifications. As a result, net sales reached $1.2 billion, up 35% over 2020, reflecting the solid specialty alcohol and essential ingredients business throughout the year and exceptional renewable fuel margins in the fourth quarter of 2021. In January 2022, we completed a downstream integration by acquiring a small-package distributor, Eagle Alcohol. Eagle fits perfectly into our strategic roadmap as we continue to raise the quality of our production to the highest grades of grain neutral spirits by further enhancing our distillation process, optimizing our production capabilities and integrating Eagle’s strong distribution and sales services. Also, Eagle further diversifies our business with less emphasis on revenue related to commodities. Looking ahead, we plan to invest further in key differentiating assets as well as evaluate capital expenditure programs to create long-term stakeholder value.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to 2020

Net sales were $385.5 million, compared to $168.8 million.

Cost of goods sold was $343.4 million, compared to $155.2 million.

Gross profit was $42.1 million, compared to $13.6 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $9.4 million, compared to $6.7 million.

Operating income was $37.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $14.2 million.

Net income available to common stockholders was $35.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared a net loss of $20.5 million, or $0.30 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $43.4 million, compared to $16.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $50.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $47.7 million at December 31, 2020.

On November 8, 2021, the company announced the sale of its renewable fuel production facility in Stockton, California for $24.0 million in cash.



Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to 2020

Net sales were $1.2 billion, compared to $897.0 million.

Cost of goods sold was $1.1 billion, compared to $844.2 million.

Gross profit was $67.8 million, compared to $52.9 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $29.2 million, compared to $32.0 million.

Operating income was $40.1 million, compared to $9.9 million.

Net income available to common stockholders was $44.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.28 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $76.8 million, compared to $66.6 million.



Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, purchase accounting adjustments, fair value adjustments, and depreciation expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the benefits of the acquisition of Eagle Alcohol; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; and the effects – both positive and negative – of the coronavirus pandemic and its resurgence or abatement. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2021.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021

2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 385,492 $ 168,818 $ 1,207,892 $ 897,023 Cost of goods sold 343,379 155,181 1,140,108 844,164 Gross profit 42,113 13,637 67,784 52,859 Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,408 ) (6,735 ) (29,185 ) (31,980 ) Gain on sale of assets 4,571 3,223 4,571 1,580 Gain on litigation settlement — — — 11,750 Asset impairments — (24,356 ) (3,100 ) (24,356 ) Income (loss) from operations 37,276 (14,231 ) 40,070 9,853 Income from loan forgiveness — — 9,860 — Interest expense, net (228 ) (3,790 ) (3,587 ) (17,943 ) Fair value adjustments — (2,462 ) — (9,959 ) Other income, net 567 271 1,208 750 Income (loss) before income taxes 37,615 (20,212 ) 47,551 (17,299 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,469 (17 ) 1,469 (17 ) Consolidated net income (loss) 36,146 (20,195 ) 46,082 (17,282 ) Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests — — — 2,166 Net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ 36,146 $ (20,195 ) $ 46,082 $ (15,116 ) Preferred stock dividends $ (319 ) $ (319 ) $ (1,265 ) $ (1,268 ) Income allocated to participating securities $ (477 ) $ — $ (600 ) $ — Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 35,350 $ (20,514 ) $ 44,217 $ (16,384 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.50 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.62 $ (0.28 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.49 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.28 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 71,387 67,512 71,098 58,609 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 72,222 67,512 72,219 58,609





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value) December 31, December 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,612 $ 47,667 Restricted cash 11,513 520 Accounts receivable, net 86,888 43,491 Inventories 54,373 37,925 Derivative assets 15,839 17,149 Assets held-for-sale 1,000 58,295 Other current assets 9,301 8,999 Total current assets 229,526 214,046 Property and equipment, net 222,550 229,486 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 13,413 11,046 Notes receivable 11,641 14,337 Other assets 7,823 7,903 Total other assets 32,877 33,286 Total Assets $ 484,953 $ 476,818





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value) December 31, December 31, LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2021 2020 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable – trade $ 23,251 $ 13,047 Accrued liabilities 21,307 11,101 Current portion – operating leases 3,909 2,180 Current portion – long-term debt — 25,533 Derivative liabilities 13,582 — Liabilities held-for-sale — 19,542 Other current liabilities 7,553 15,524 Total current liabilities 69,602 86,927 Long-term debt, net of current portion 50,361 71,807 Operating leases, net of current portion 9,382 8,715 Other liabilities 10,394 13,134 Total Liabilities 139,739 180,583 Stockholders’ Equity: Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;

Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and 2020

Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and 2020 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;

72,778 and 72,487 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 73 72 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares

authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,037,205 1,036,638 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (284 ) (3,878 ) Accumulated deficit (691,781 ) (736,598 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 345,214 296,235 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 484,953 $ 476,818

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ 36,146 $ (20,195 ) $ 46,082 $ (15,116 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 228 3,790 3,587 17,943 Interest income (177 ) (190 ) (730 ) (768 ) Asset impairments — 24,356 3,100 24,356 Fair value adjustments — 2,462 — 9,959 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,469 (17 ) 1,469 (17 ) Depreciation expense 5,772 6,015 23,292 30,269 Total adjustments 7,292 36,416 30,718 81,742 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,438 $ 16,221 $ 76,800 $ 66,626

Commodity Price Performance

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, (unaudited) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Renewable fuel production gallons sold (in millions) 42.6 33.0 161.1 181.0 Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions) 26.3 16.0 89.5 90.9 Third party renewable fuel gallons sold (in millions) 48.5 51.6 229.0 264.4 Total gallons sold (in millions) 117.4 100.6 479.6 536.3 Total gallons produced (in millions) 69.6 53.0 251.7 262.1 Production capacity utilization 74% 47% 60% 53% Average sales price per gallon $ 3.04 $ 1.72 $ 2.46 $ 1.63 Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 2.19 $ 1.41 $ 2.11 $ 1.25 Corn cost – CBOT equivalent $ 5.69 $ 3.79 $ 5.70 $ 3.56 Average basis $ 0.49 $ 0.27 $ 0.52 $ 0.28 Delivered cost of corn $ 6.18 $ 4.06 $ 6.22 $ 3.84 Total essential ingredient tons sold (in thousands) 349.7 270.0 1,236.2 1,447.5 Essential ingredient return % (1) 33.5% 42.6% 33.7% 44.1% ________________ (1) Essential ingredient revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.

