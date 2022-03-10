Mercury Systems announces appointment of Church Hutton as vice president, government relations

ANDOVER, Mass., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that Church Hutton has joined the Company as vice president, government relations, effective March 7, 2022. Reporting to chief growth officer Mitch Stevison, Mr. Hutton will lead an enhanced government relations practice at the federal and state level aligned with the Company’s growth objectives.

“Church’s extensive experience in government relations and public policy, deep expertise in defense matters and expert knowledge of the legislative process make him an ideal fit at this critical inflection point in Mercury’s growth,” said Stevison. “We are confident we will benefit from his reputation of collaboration across the political spectrum to champion our unique strategy, business model and position as a national asset in the defense industrial base with policy makers and government stakeholders.”

“Uniquely positioned at the intersection of high tech and defense, Mercury is aligned with contemporary national security imperatives,” said Mr. Hutton. “America’s continued leadership in innovation and a return to preeminence in high tech manufacturing require a broad and capable industrial base. Mercury plays a critical role here, and I look forward to sharing that story with public sector audiences.”

Mr. Hutton, a 23-year U.S. Army Reserve veteran, brings to Mercury more than 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors. He comes to Mercury from Volansi Corporation, where he served as vice president of Government Affairs. Prior to that, he was the head of legislative affairs for Sierra Nevada Corporation. Prior to the private sector, Mr. Hutton spent 12 years in senior national security staff positions on Capitol Hill including on the professional staff of the Senate Appropriations and Senate Armed Services Committees, and in the offices of Sens. John McCain and Joe Manchin.

Mr. Hutton holds a bachelor’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University and a master’s degree in public policy from George Mason University.

