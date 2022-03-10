Yara share purchases and mandatory notification of trades

Oslo, 10 March 2022: As part of its Share Based Remuneration (“SBR”) program approved by the Yara International ASA Board of Directors, Yara purchased 51,374 own shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market on 10 March 2022 at an average price of NOK 414,8992 per share. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives taking part in the SBR program.



The SBR program is described in the document Guidelines for remuneration of executives 2021 in Yara which was presented to the Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting 6 May 2021. The SBR shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, after which executives may keep or sell the shares at their discretion.



The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and Chief Executive Officer Svein Tore Holsether bought 2,297 shares.

EVP Corporate Development & Deputy CEO Lars Røsæg bought 1,245 shares.

EVP and Chief Financial Officer Thor Giæver bought 904 shares.

EVP Europe Monica Andres Enriquez bought 922 shares.

EVP People, Process and Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 904 shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Pål Hestad bought 994 shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 1,050 shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 1,044 shares.

EVP and General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 974 shares.

President Industrial Solutions Jorge Noval bought 1,201 shares.

Head of Clean Ammonia Magnus Ankarstrand bought 639 shares.



Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.





Contact:

Silje Nygaard

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +47 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com



About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.



www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





