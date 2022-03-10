AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

HAVERTOWN, Penn., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $910,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, for its 2022 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2022 compared to net income of $2,093,000, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2022, AMREP had net income of $5,873,000, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3,484,000, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Revenues were $9,816,000 and $36,559,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and $7,864,000 and $21,326,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.

More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  Three Months Ended January 31,
  2022 2021
Revenues $9,816,000 $7,864,000
Net income (loss) $910,000 $2,093,000
Income (loss) per share – basic $0.12 $0.29
Income (loss) per share – diluted $0.12 $0.28
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic  7,363,000  7,343,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted  7,385,000  7,372,000


  Nine Months Ended January 31,
  2022 2021
Revenues $36,559,000 $21,326,000
Net income (loss) $5,873,000 $3,484,000
Income (loss) per share – basic $0.80 $0.44
Income (loss) per share – diluted $0.80 $0.44
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic  7,357,000  7,872,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted  7,380,000  7,903,000
       


