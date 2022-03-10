Original Sprout Announces New Product Offerings, ‘Worry Free’ and ‘Bundle of Joy’, at Natural Products Expo West

ANAHEIM, CA , March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Original Sprout, a leading brand in safe, vegan hair and skin products for the whole family, has announced two new product offerings, ‘Worry Free’ and ‘Bundle of Joy’. Both announcements are being made at this year’s Natural Products Expo West.

The purpose of the Worry Free Collection ( https://originalsprout.com/collections/worry-free-collection ) is in its name, to deliver products a customer can use with a clear, calm mind and an untroubled conscience. This line of products is completely free of toxic additives, questionable manufacturing practices and ineffective ingredients. Each and every product in this line uses safe, vegan, cruelty free formulas without harmful parabens, phthalates, sulfates and gluten. All of these products are dermatologist tested, clinically tested, and hypoallergenic, and are developed with an awareness of their carbon footprint, using wholesome ingredients and certified organic extracts. The collection is available for purchase at originalsprout.com.

The Worry Free Collection has everything needed for proper hair care including:

Shampoo - $14.99

Conditioner - $14.99

Leave-in Treatment - $14.99

Restoring Mist - $14.99

Hair Oil - $14.99

Aptly named “Bundle of Joy,” this gift set ( https://originalsprout.com/pages/bundle-of-joy-coming-soon ) has everything a parent would want to use on their young child’s skin and hair. The Bundle of Joy set includes nine different Original Sprout products, ranging from shampoos and detanglers, to baby cream and styling balm. The bundle will also include bath accessories such as wash towels and gentle comb, all wrapped up in a fabric basket with rope handles. While the product is not currently available for purchase, Original Sprout is planning to release the Bundle of Joy for sale this Spring.

Bundle of Joy set, which has a retail value over $135.00 and will be sold for $74.99, includes:

Hair & Body Babywash

Classic Shampoo

Deep Conditioner

Scrumptious Baby Cream

Miracle Detangler

Classic Curl Calmer

Classic Styling Balm

Lip Moisturizer

Leave in Conditioner

Soft Blue Wash Towel

Blue Cradle Cap Comb

White Hand Towel

Fabric Basket with Rope Handles

“We are very excited to introduce these new product offerings to our customers,” said Michael Ambacher, General Manager of Original Sprout. “It means a lot to us that our customers are willing to let us have fun and create new experiences for them, all while maintaining our highest standards of product quality.”

Original Sprout is celebrating the launch of Bundle of Joy by offering their social media followers a chance to win a bundle before it is made available for purchase. These two new offerings continue to add to Original Sprout’s 20-year history and commitment to providing the best and safest products to use for adults and children alike.

Original Sprout, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies (NYSE AMEX: MGLD), was founded in 2003 and has grown to be the leading and trusted collection of shampoos, conditioners, styling, and body care products that are safe for the entire family. Started with the vision of keeping families and those with sensitive skin safe from harmful and toxic ingredients. Each product is formulated with integrity by including nourishing & protective

extracts from fruits, vegetables, and flowers, excluding irritants such as parabens or phthalates. Effective and clean family products that everyone can trust! Find more information about our company and our mission at: https://originalsprout.com/

