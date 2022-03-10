Vaalco Energy to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) ("VAALCO" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022. George Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Bain, Chief Financial Officer will host in-person one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference. A slide deck prepared in conjunction with the Roth event will be posted on VAALCO’s web site, www.vaalco.com, in the “Investor Relations” section of the site, under “News and Events” on Monday, March 14, 2022.



About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 125 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.