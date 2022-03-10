Historical Tacoma Home Bought by Single Female Investor

TACOMA, Wash., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the world is climbing out of the pandemic and social climate of 2022, Ashley Burks is taking on a revival of her own. Michael Morrison of Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty is proud to announce that he has brokered the deal between Ashley Burks with one of the most lavish mansions of the southern Puget Sound Region, Rust Mansion.

Rust Mansion does not disappoint in terms of history, scandal or scale. Majestic in architecture and massive in size, the home towers 10,813 square feet. Built as the White House of the west, Rust Mansion was home to William Rust, the business leader that shaped Tacoma and even formed the namesake of the Town of Ruston and Point Ruston. The home at 1001 N. I Street is rich in scandal, from the loss of one of William's sons to the suicide of a banking magnate in the dining room. Built in 1905, the home has undergone many changes in the 117 plus years since it was built, including conversion to and from an apartment building. The home has always been owned by prominent and controlling men until now.

Introducing Ashley Burks, a woman to watch in her own right. She has come to rescue Rust and put it back to its glory. Growing up in Tacoma, she always admired Rust Mansion from afar. Ashley has forged her way through an industry once dominated only by white males. From land development, commercial development, and single-family new construction, Ashley's restoration of a mansion brings her full circle. Not only does it round out her portfolio, but it puts the area on notice that she can do what her counterparts do, and just as well.

Michael Morrison of Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty brokered the deal. He stated that "the buyer pool of this type of property was really small given the condition and scale of the mansion." The family that owned the mansion was ecstatic that a single hard-working and successful Mom was taking on such a grand restoration. Morrison has a saying "that we all deserve a seat at the table. It's how you act that counts when you get there." Morrison went further to say that Burks is a real estate investor that the South Sound needs to take notice of.

Morrison House, Sotheby's International Realty, is affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates and the venerable Sotheby's Auction house that dates to 1744. The organization operates two offices in Pierce County: Gig Harbor and the Proctor District of Tacoma. The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 24,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 75 countries and territories worldwide. Recently, the brand achieved a record global sales volume in excess of USD 200 billion annually.

Property Site: www.RustMansion.com

Media Contact:

Karen Vincent, COO Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty 253.292.9276 karen@myuniquehome.com

Broker Contact

Michael Morrison Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty 253.606.5925 michael@myuniquehome.com

Related Images











Image 1: Ashley Burks





Photo of Ashley Burks inside Rust Mansion. Power MR. Rust's office is in the background.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment