Gray Announces Management Changes

Gray promoted Ronna Corrente to Senior Vice President-Local Media to oversee Gray’s television markets in the Southeast. In August 2021, Ronna became the General Manager of Gray’s WAVE 3 (NBC) in Louisville, Kentucky. She has previously served as General Manager of Gray’s WVUE Fox 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana; Gray’s WAFB (CBS) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WDKY-TV Fox 56 in Lexington, Kentucky. Under Ronna’s leadership, her stations earned numerous awards for news content and also have excelled at both sales and community service.

In addition, Gray has created the position of Regional Vice President/ General Manager and promoted five General Managers into this new role. These professionals will continue running their current local television stations as they assume oversight of Gray television stations in three additional markets each.

Dana Neves, the General Manager of WFSB (CBS) in Hartford, Connecticut, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Springfield, Massachusetts; Bangor, Maine; and Presque Isle, Maine.

Collin Gaston, the General Manager of WBRC (FOX) in Birmingham, Alabama, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Montgomery, Alabama; Columbus, Georgia; and Meridian, Mississippi.

Kym Grinnage, the General Manager of WWBT (NBC) and WUPV (CW) in Richmond, Virginia, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Greenville-New Bern, North Carolina; Harrisonburg, Virginia; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Thom Pritz, the General Manager of KCRG (ABC) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Duluth, Minnesota; and Ottumwa, Iowa.

Sue Ramsett, the General Manager of KWQC (NBC) in Davenport, Iowa, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Sioux City, Iowa; Rochester, Minnesota; and Mankato, Minnesota.

The changes announced today result from the decision of Senior Vice President-Local Media Chris Mossman to resign his position to pursue other opportunities outside of Gray Television. Chris explained, “I’ve had a great run with Gray. Now it’s time for me to come home from the road and begin the next phase of my life. It’s been an honor to be part of the Company’s tremendous growth and I wish them well in the future.”

Bob Smith, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “We wish Chris all the best in his new endeavors and thank him for over 22 years of service to the company in many different capacities.”

