P3 Summit Panel Focuses on Energy-Saving Water Tech Innovations ASTERRA and Experts to Report on CEC Study Outcomes

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A panel of cross-industry water experts will gather for a discussion on “Using Innovative Technology to Bring Savings to the Water-Energy Nexus” at The P3 Water Summit in San Diego this month.



The discussion will focus on the results of the 2021 California Energy Commission (CEC) final project report, CEC-500-2021-036, “Demonstrating Innovative Water Leakage Reduction Strategies,” which addresses the need for innovative new technologies in the public water sector. This panel will present one of the technology solutions tested, along with a public agency utilizing these technologies through public-private partnerships.

The panel moderator is Ben Stanford, Ph.D., of Hazen & Sawyer. Stanford was co-author of the CEC report and manager of the project. Additional panelists include James Perry, executive vice president of ASTERRA, Martin Coghill from San Diego County Water Authority, and Ellie Barker, of Imagine H2O.

“We are pleased that these water industry experts will gather to stress the importance of bringing innovation through public-private partnerships to the water industry,” said Perry. “The state of California were real trailblazers in funding the study of water innovations for the sole purpose of saving electricity.”

The CEC project was led by Hazen and Sawyer and American Water. The project team installed and evaluated the latest advances in leak detection technology, including satellite imagery leak detection. Read a summary of the CEC report on ASTERRA.io.

The CEC project was a cooperative effort with vendors to provide a side-by-side comparison of tools available, and to measure the ROI in terms of energy savings. The outcome of the work done by the CEC four years ago is now being realized in San Diego County. The San Diego County Water Authority coordinated member agencies to team up and share cost of participating in using satellite leak detection from ASTERRA, a global company with their US headquarters in San Diego.

The P3 Water Summit is a project delivery conference for agencies and industry, focused on drinking water, wastewater, sanitation, stormwater, resiliency, environmental planning, green infrastructure, and water and power. Among the attendees will be the EPA, US Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation, and water utilities from across the country. ASTERRA is a silver sponsor of the P3 summit.

The panel discussion will occur in the San Diego Convention Center at 1 Market Place in San Diego, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. PST. ASTERRA will also receive guests at their booth throughout the conference. The conference agenda provides more details.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turns this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth’s resource resilience. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 59 countries, saving over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saving 423,200 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring their products to the next level. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

Media Contact

Karen Dubey

Corporate Marketing Director

inquiry@asterra.io

(858) 798-6709

A video accompanying this press release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19e79861-0862-4913-8667-cc193c8040b7



