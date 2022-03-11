Proactive news headlines including Nova Minerals, Aldoro Resources, Great Boulder Resources and Mako Gold

Sydney, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) is on the hunt for a new chairman as it works to advance its cornerstone Estelle Gold Project and become a global gold producer. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has announced the appointment of Mark Mitchell as its new technical director. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has been encouraged by initial results from a pole-dipole 2D induced polarisation (IP) survey over the Mulga Bill prospect within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has engaged a diamond drill (DD) rig to accelerate a 1,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Gogbala prospect within the Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has unveiled its proposed 11-hole, 1,800-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Enmore Gold Project in the New England Fold Belt, south of the regional centre of Armidale in northern New South Wales. Click here

