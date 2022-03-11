Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 3 March 2022 to 9 March 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 22 320 shares during the period from 3 March 2022 to 9 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 March 2022 to 9 March 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|3 March 2022
|4 020
|36.31
|36.50
|36.12
|145 966
|4 March 2022
|16 400
|35.22
|36.04
|34.00
|577 608
|7 March 2022
|600
|32.12
|32.40
|31.90
|19 272
|8 March 2022
|1 300
|31.08
|31.50
|30.60
|40 404
|9 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|22 320
|-
|-
|-
|783 250
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|3 March 2022
|6 800
|36.91
|37.22
|36.64
|250 988
|4 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|8 March 2022
|800
|31.63
|31.80
|31.40
|25 304
|9 March 2022
|3 100
|31.65
|32.10
|31.14
|98 115
|Total
|10 700
|-
|-
|-
|374 407
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 103 297 shares. On 9 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 186 707 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.27 % of all outstanding shares).
