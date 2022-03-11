Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French





Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 3 March 2022 to 9 March 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 22 320 shares during the period from 3 March 2022 to 9 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 March 2022 to 9 March 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 March 2022 4 020 36.31 36.50 36.12 145 966 4 March 2022 16 400 35.22 36.04 34.00 577 608 7 March 2022 600 32.12 32.40 31.90 19 272 8 March 2022 1 300 31.08 31.50 30.60 40 404 9 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 22 320 - - - 783 250









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 March 2022 6 800 36.91 37.22 36.64 250 988 4 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 March 2022 800 31.63 31.80 31.40 25 304 9 March 2022 3 100 31.65 32.10 31.14 98 115 Total 10 700 - - - 374 407

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 103 297 shares. On 9 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 186 707 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.27 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment