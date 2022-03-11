Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade – primary insiders

Nina Willumsen Grieg, Regional Director in Grieg Seafood Rogaland AS, has via her company Nina WG AS on 10 March 2022 acquired 3 200 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 98.0814 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 3 200 shares.

Nina Willumsen Grieg is part of Grieg Seafood ASA's synthetic share option program, and in this connection, she has an obligation to hold shares in Grieg Seafood ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and art. 19 of the market abuse regulation.