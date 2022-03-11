Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operational Highlights

Total number of paying clients 1 increased 140.8% year-over-year to 1,244,222 as of December 31, 2021.

increased 140.8% year-over-year to 1,244,222 as of December 31, 2021. Total number of registered clients 2 increased 93.8% year-over-year to 2,751,239 as of December 31, 2021.

increased 93.8% year-over-year to 2,751,239 as of December 31, 2021. Total number of users 3 increased 45.8% year-over-year to 17.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

increased 45.8% year-over-year to 17.4 million as of December 31, 2021. Total client assets increased 43.0% year-over-year to HK$407.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.

increased 43.0% year-over-year to HK$407.8 billion as of December 31, 2021. Daily average client assets were HK$428.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 75.1% from the same period in 2020.

were HK$428.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 75.1% from the same period in 2020. Total trading volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 1.3% year-over-year to HK$1.2 trillion, in which trading volume for US stocks was HK$777.2 billion, trading volume for Hong Kong stocks was HK$402.9 billion, and trading volume for stocks under the Stock Connect was HK$43.8 billion. Total trading volume in 2021 increased 77.2% year-over-year to HK$6.1 trillion.

increased 1.3% year-over-year to HK$1.2 trillion, in which trading volume for US stocks was HK$777.2 billion, trading volume for Hong Kong stocks was HK$402.9 billion, and trading volume for stocks under the Stock Connect was HK$43.8 billion. Total trading volume in 2021 increased 77.2% year-over-year to HK$6.1 trillion. Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) 4 in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 17.6% year-over-year to 543,806. DARTs in 2021 increased 93.5% year-over-year to 640,581.

increased 17.6% year-over-year to 543,806. DARTs in 2021 increased 93.5% year-over-year to 640,581. Margin financing and securities lending balance increased 55.3% year-over-year to HK$30.3 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 35.1% year-over-year to HK$1,602.8 million (US$205.5 million).

increased 35.1% year-over-year to HK$1,602.8 million (US$205.5 million). Total gross profit increased 46.8% year-over-year to HK$1,386.0 million (US$177.7 million).

increased 46.8% year-over-year to HK$1,386.0 million (US$177.7 million). Net income decreased 6.3% year-over-year to HK$498.8 million (US$64.0 million).

decreased 6.3% year-over-year to HK$498.8 million (US$64.0 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income5 decreased 3.5% year-over-year to HK$533.4 million (US$68.4 million).

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 114.9% year-over-year to HK$7,115.3 million (US$912.3 million).

increased 114.9% year-over-year to HK$7,115.3 million (US$912.3 million). Total gross profit increased 126.0% year-over-year to HK$5,909.3 million (US$757.6 million).

increased 126.0% year-over-year to HK$5,909.3 million (US$757.6 million). Net income increased 112.0% year-over-year to HK$2,810.2 million (US$360.3 million).

increased 112.0% year-over-year to HK$2,810.2 million (US$360.3 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased 113.3% year-over-year to HK$2,909.1 million (US$373.0 million).

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Futu’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Despite sluggish equities market performance, we continued to deliver strong operating and financial results in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

“As of year-end, our paying clients surpassed 1.2 million, up 140.8% year-over-year, representing another year of rapid client base expansion. We exceeded our full-year paying client guidance by adding approximately 728 thousand paying clients in 2021. Despite the negative impacts from a series of headline news in the fourth quarter, we still achieved positive net paying client addition across all markets and maintained approximately 97% quarterly paying client retention. About 90% of new paying clients in the quarter came from Hong Kong, Singapore and the U.S.”

“Total client assets came down sequentially to HK$407.8 billion, representing a 43.0% year-over-year growth and 3.8% quarter-over-quarter decline. The decline was mainly due to marked-to-market loss and, to a lesser extent, asset outflow post the headline news. However, net asset inflow remained positive in each market, totaling over HK$10 billion. In Singapore, average client assets increased 25.7% sequentially, thanks to robust asset inflow across client cohorts and the higher-quality clients we acquired in the fourth quarter.”

“Total trading volume was HK$1.2 trillion, up 1.3% year-over-year. The 9.2% sequential decline can be mainly attributed to fewer trading days in the quarter, despite a higher trading turnover of 3.1 times. Hong Kong stock trading volume declined quarter-over-quarter amid deteriorating market sentiments, while U.S. stock trading increased on the back of elevated trading volume in some U.S. tech names, higher options trading volume and higher trading volume from Singapore clients.”

“Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited established wealth management partnerships with four reputable fund houses, including Fidelity and AXA. We also expanded our wealth management partners in Singapore to 20. Total client assets in wealth management reached HK$18.8 billion, up 83.5% year-over-year and 6.2% quarter-over-quarter. We distributed a flagship multi-asset hedge fund from a leading global alternative asset manager, which was met with high client demand. We ended the quarter with a 120.3% sequential increase in private fund asset balance. In the fourth quarter, we also launched auto-rebalancing function for our mutual fund portfolio product.”

“Futu I&E had 236 IPO and IR clients and 400 ESOP clients as of quarter-end, up 124.8% and 151.6% year-over-year, respectively. We acted as joint bookrunners for several high-profile HK IPOs, including that of SenseTime, to which we contributed over 20% of the retail subscribers.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were HK$1,602.8 million (US$205.5 million), an increase of 35.1% from HK$1,186.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income was HK$856.9 million (US$109.9 million), an increase of 19.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The rise was mainly driven by an increase in blended commission rate from 5.9bps to 7.0bps.

Interest income was HK$617.6 million (US$79.2 million), an increase of 83.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in interest income was mainly due to higher margin financing income on the back of higher daily average margin financing balance, despite lower IPO financing interest income amid a less active IPO market.

Other income was HK$128.3 million (US$16.4 million), a decrease of 2.2% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower IPO financing service charge income, partially offset by higher currency exchange service income, underwriting fee income and funds distribution service income.

Costs

Total costs were HK$216.9 million (US$27.8 million), a decrease of 10.4% from HK$242.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses were HK$87.7 million (US$11.2 million), a decrease of 34.2% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The expenses declined year-over-year due to an upgraded service package with our U.S. clearing house and lower IPO financing service charge expenses.

Interest expenses were HK$55.6 million (US$7.1 million), a decrease of 13.7% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to lower IPO financing interest expenses, partially offset by higher interest expenses associated with our securities borrowing and lending business. Interest expenses for margin financing didn’t rise in tandem with margin financing interest income due to lower funding costs.

Processing and servicing costs were HK$73.5 million (US$9.4 million), an increase of 64.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in cloud service fees to support overseas market expansion and process a higher number of concurrent trades.

Gross Profit

Total gross profit was HK$1,386.0 million (US$177.7 million), an increase of 46.8% from HK$944.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 86.5%, as compared to 79.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were HK$825.5 million (US$105.8 million), an increase of 127.1% from HK$363.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Research and development expenses were HK$270.6 million (US$34.7 million), an increase of 66.9% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development personnel to support new product offerings, build U.S. clearing capabilities, and provide more customized product experiences in international markets.

Selling and marketing expenses were HK$337.0 million (US$43.2 million), an increase of 199.6% from HK$112.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The rise was due to higher marketing spending, especially in Singapore and the U.S.

General and administrative expenses were HK$217.9 million (US$27.9 million), an increase of 145.1% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel.

Net Income

Net income decreased by 6.3% to HK$498.8 million (US$64.0 million) from HK$532.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to higher spending associated with our overseas market expansion and a higher income tax rate of 12.9%. Net income margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 31.1%.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income decreased by 3.5% to HK$533.4 million (US$68.4 million) from the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment from equity method investment. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the bottom of this press release.

Net Income per ADS

Basic net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was HK$3.26 (US$0.42), compared with HK$3.88 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted net income per ADS was HK$3.22 (US$0.42), compared with HK$3.83 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Full year 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were HK$7,115.3 million (US$912.3 million), an increase of 114.9% from HK$3,310.8 million in 2020.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income was HK$3,913.0 million (US$501.7 million), an increase of 96.6% from HK$1,990.1 million in 2020. The increase was mainly due to the 77.2% year-over-year increase in trading volume and higher blended commission rate.

Interest income was HK$2,518.2 million (US$322.9 million), an increase of 160.8% from HK$965.6 million in 2020. The increase in interest income was mainly driven by higher margin financing interest income and higher securities borrowing and lending interest income.

Other income was HK$684.1 million (US$87.7 million), an increase of 92.6% from HK$355.1 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to an increase in currency exchange service income, enterprise public relationship service charge income and underwriting fee income.

Costs

Total costs were HK$1,206.1 million (US$154.6 million), an increase of 73.3% from HK$696.0 million in 2020.

Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses were HK$572.2 million (US$73.4 million), an increase of 58.3% from HK$361.5 million in 2020. The expenses didn’t grow in tandem with brokerage commission and handling charges income due to an upgraded service package with our U.S. clearing house in the second half of 2021.

Interest expenses were HK$376.9 million (US$48.3 million), an increase of 103.6% from HK$185.1 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher margin financing interest expenses and higher expenses associated with our securities borrowing and lending business. Interest expenses for margin financing didn’t rise in tandem with margin financing interest income due to lower funding costs.

Processing and servicing costs were HK$257.0 million (US$33.0 million), an increase of 72.0% from HK$149.4 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to an increase in cloud service fees and data transmission fees as we continued to enhance our IT infrastructure.

Gross Profit

Total gross profit was HK$5,909.3 million (US$757.6 million), an increase of 126.0% from HK$2,614.9 million in 2020. Gross profit margin increased from 79.0% in 2020 to 83.0% in 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were HK$2,726.4 million (US$349.6 million), an increase of 137.7% from HK$1,147.0 million in 2020.

Research and development expenses were HK$805.3 million (US$103.3 million), an increase of 56.9% from HK$513.3 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development headcount.

Selling and marketing expenses were HK$1,392.1 million (US$178.5 million), an increase of 261.3% from HK$385.3 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher branding and marketing spending.

General and administrative expenses were HK$529.0 million (US$67.8 million), an increase of 113.0% from HK$248.4 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount for general and administrative personnel.

Net Income

Net income increased by 112.0% to HK$2,810.2 million (US$360.3 million) from HK$1,325.5 million in 2020, driven by strong topline growth and stable cost structure.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 113.3% to HK$2,909.1 million (US$373.0 million) from HK$1,364.0 million in 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment from equity method investment. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the bottom of this press release.

Net Income per ADS

Basic net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was HK$18.72 (US$2.40), compared with HK$10.23 in 2020. Diluted net income per ADS was HK$18.43 (US$2.36), compared with HK$10.10 in 2020. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

New Share Repurchase Program

The Company announced that it had repurchased US$300 million of ADSs in open market transactions, which is the maximum repurchase amount approved under its share repurchase program previously announced on November 3, 2021. In addition, the Company's board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million worth of its ADSs, until December 31, 2023. The Company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.

Under the new share repurchase program, Futu may repurchase its ADSs from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. Futu's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may modify, suspend or terminate the share repurchase program at any time.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, each a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution – which allows its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures across different markets – as well as margin financing and securities lending. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment from equity method investment. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses and impairment from equity method investment, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net income. Impairment from equity method investment may not continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain HK dollars (“HK$”) amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.7996 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 30, 2021 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31

As of December 31 2020

2021

2021

HK$

HK$

US$

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 1,034,668 4,555,096 584,016 Cash held on behalf of clients 42,487,090 54,734,351 7,017,584 Restricted cash - 2,065 265 Term deposit 300,000 - - Short-term investments - 1,169,741 149,974 Securities purchased under agreements to resell - 106,203 13,616 Loans and advances (net of allowance of HK$9,075 thousand and HK$12,258 thousand as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 18,825,366 29,587,306 3,793,439 Receivables: Clients 735,145 469,577 60,205 Brokers 5,780,461 7,893,927 1,012,094 Clearing organizations 1,243,928 1,961,121 251,439 Fund management companies and fund distributors 297,622 72,340 9,275 Interest 19,876 50,829 6,517 Prepaid assets 11,422 18,306 2,347 Other current assets 106,887 81,594 10,461 Total current assets 70,842,465 100,702,456 12,911,232 Operating lease right-of-use assets 208,863 243,859 31,266 Long-term investments - 23,394 2,999 Other non-current assets 286,439 568,805 72,928 Total non-current assets 495,302 836,058 107,193 Total assets 71,337,767 101,538,514 13,018,425





LIABILITIES Amounts due to related parties 87,169 87,459 11,213 Payables: Clients 46,062,842 59,127,439 7,580,830 Brokers 4,533,581 7,599,233 974,311 Clearing organizations 324,266 393,782 50,487 Fund management companies and fund distributors 127,442 56,690 7,268 Interest 5,493 15,359 1,969 Borrowings 5,482,818 6,357,405 815,094 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,453,037 4,467,861 572,832 Lease liabilities - current 66,333 96,860 12,419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 717,183 2,176,213 279,015 Total current liabilities 62,860,164 80,378,301 10,305,438 Lease liabilities - non-current 155,898 163,719 20,990 Other non-current liabilities 14,015 10,935 1,404 Total non-current liabilities 169,913 174,654 22,394 Total liabilities 63,030,077 80,552,955 10,327,832 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A ordinary shares 47 58 7 Class B ordinary shares 38 38 5 Additional paid-in capital 6,960,369 17,935,752 2,299,573 Treasury Stock - (1,178,755 ) (151,130 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,974 75,994 9,742 Retained earnings 1,342,262 4,152,472 532,396 Total shareholders' equity 8,307,690 20,985,559 2,690,593 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 71,337,767 101,538,514 13,018,425





FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 HK$ HK$ US$ HK$ HK$ US$ Revenues Brokerage commission and handling charge income 718,334 856,936 109,869 1,990,138 3,913,027 501,696 Interest income 336,935 617,590 79,182 965,627 2,518,198 322,862 Other income 131,175 128,283 16,447 355,057 684,095 87,709 Total revenues 1,186,444 1,602,809 205,498 3,310,822 7,115,320 912,267 Costs Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses (133,166 ) (87,697 ) (11,244 ) (361,486 ) (572,159 ) (73,357 ) Interest expenses (64,418 ) (55,616 ) (7,131 ) (185,090 ) (376,902 ) (48,323 ) Processing and servicing costs (44,587 ) (73,540 ) (9,429 ) (149,378 ) (257,003 ) (32,951 ) Total costs (242,171 ) (216,853 ) (27,804 ) (695,954 ) (1,206,064 ) (154,631 ) Total gross profit 944,273 1,385,956 177,694 2,614,868 5,909,256 757,636 Operating expenses Research and development expenses (162,105 ) (270,633 ) (34,698 ) (513,283 ) (805,325 ) (103,252 ) Selling and marketing expenses (112,527 ) (336,969 ) (43,203 ) (385,320 ) (1,392,070 ) (178,480 ) General and administrative expenses (88,908 ) (217,901 ) (27,937 ) (248,404 ) (529,048 ) (67,830 ) Total operating expenses (363,540 ) (825,503 ) (105,838 ) (1,147,007 ) (2,726,443 ) (349,562 ) Others, net (2,113 ) 12,169 1,560 (17,238 ) 2,478 318 Income before income tax expense 578,620 572,622 73,416 1,450,623 3,185,291 408,392 Income tax expense (46,318 ) (73,813 ) (9,463 ) (124,793 ) (375,081 ) (48,090 ) Share of gain/(loss) from equity method investment 158 - - (307 ) - - Net income 532,460 498,809 63,953 1,325,523 2,810,210 360,302 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 532,460 498,809 63,953 1,325,523 2,810,210 360,302





Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 0.49 0.41 0.05 1.28 2.34 0.30 Diluted 0.48 0.40 0.05 1.26 2.30 0.30 Net income per ADS Basic 3.88 3.26 0.42 10.23 18.72 2.40 Diluted 3.83 3.22 0.42 10.10 18.43 2.36 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share Basic 1,097,641,588 1,225,793,977 1,225,793,977 1,036,865,727 1,200,912,670 1,200,912,670 Diluted 1,112,217,169 1,240,512,753 1,240,512,753 1,050,143,014 1,219,672,508 1,219,672,508 Net income 532,460 498,809 63,953 1,325,523 2,810,210 360,302 Other comprehensive income, net of Tax Foreign currency translation adjustment 14,500 46,936 6,018 9,420 71,020 9,104 Total comprehensive income 546,960 545,745 69,971 1,334,943 2,881,230 369,406





FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021

HK$

HK$

US$

HK$

HK$

US$

Net income 532,460 498,809 63,953 1,325,523 2,810,210 360,302 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 14,521 34,618 4,438 32,573 98,913 12,682 Impairment from equity method investment 5,888 - - 5,888 - - Adjusted net income 552,869 533,427 68,391 1,363,984 2,909,123 372,984

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.



______________________________________

1 The number of paying clients refers to the number of clients with assets in their trading accounts with Futu.

2 The number of registered clients refers to the number of users who open one or more trading accounts with Futu.

3 The number of users refers to the number of user accounts registered with Futu.

4 The number of Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) refers to the number of average trades per day that generate commissions or fees.

5 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment from equity method investment.