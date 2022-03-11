Press release no 5-2022

Søborg, March 11, 2022



Konsolidator signs referral partner agreement with an alliance of 21 independent companies

Konsolidator, the leading financial consolidation company, announced today that a partnership agreement has been signed with Delphi Alliance, an international partner alliance currently representing 21 independent companies across Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.



Konsolidator launched its referral partner program in October 2021 and aims to use referral partners as a global market entry strategy.



Referral partners - a sales channel that supports growth globally

Konsolidator´s 3-year growth strategy (2022-2024) aims to increase the number of customers in new markets using the partner channel to obtain a more efficient customer acquisition approach. Konsolidator appointed a Head of Global Sales in April 2021 to further develop the partner strategy, including how Konsolidator can develop faster in new markets in collaboration with partners.

Today, Konsolidator has 22 referral partners and 11 sales partners.

The partnership with Delphi Alliance, who is currently servicing, amongst other disciplines, accounting and auditing in Greece and Cyprus, is exceptional because its an agreement with an alliance of 21 independent companies and not just a single company. In this way, the agreement with Delphi Alliance differentiates from the rest of Konsolidator´s referral partners and allows Konsolidator to reach a much broader and international target audience.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments:

“Referral partners is an important channel for us to speed up our sales efforts as it allows us to expand rapidly outside our main markets. Referral partners work as affiliates promoting our software in their network and helping us generate sales. In return for referring sales meetings, they earn a commission. Because of their strong professional network, referral partners tend to bring in high-quality sales meetings resulting in faster conversions.”

Delphi Alliance – from 3 to 38 countries by 2025

Delphi Alliance is an alliance of independent firms that services clients locally and globally through their fellow alliance members. Currently, the alliance covers three countries but has a strategic goal of covering 38 countries before 2025. The members of the alliance offer services within 12 professional lines, including accounting and auditing in industries such as Real Estate, Hotel and Leisure, and Shipping.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

