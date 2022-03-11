Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Drug Discovery Market Report 2021: Rising Industrial Partnerships and Collaborations Driving Growth - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Therapeutic Area; By Offering; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market size is expected to reach USD 5,558.0 million by 2029



Artificial Intelligence (AI) uses complex algorithms and machine learning to acquire significant information from huge datasets. For instance, AI uses RNA sequencing data to recognize genes whose expression correlates with a given cellular condition.

It employs the most recent advancements in biology to create cutting-edge medicine discovery algorithms. The increase in computer processing power, the development of advanced algorithms, and the availability of large datasets are the main drivers that led to the developments in machine learning.



Based on application, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in the drug discovery market is clustered into drug optimization & repurposing, preclinical testing, and others. The optimization & repurposing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the industry as it is economical and demands only Electronic Medical Records (EMR) for medicine repurposing.



Based on therapeutic areas, the global market is classified into oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and others. The oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as it deals with the diagnosis and prevention of cancer.



There are some pharmaceutical companies that are focusing on integrating artificial intelligence with medicine discovery and development. For instance, Pfizer associated with IBM Watson Health, an AI platform, to augment their search for immuno-oncology treatments. Sanofi partnered with Exscientia to discover metabolic-disease therapies.



The companies in the industry are engaged in collaborations and expansions with several market platform providers to develop medical treatment.

Key players operating in the global market include

Atomwise

Benevolent AI

Berg Health

BIOAGE

BioSymetrics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Cyclica

Deep Genomics

DeepMind

Envisagenics

Euretos

Exscientia

GNS Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Insilico Medicine

Insitro

NuMedii

Numerate

NVIDIA Corporation

OWKIN Inc.

Aria Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verge Genomics

XtalPi Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Insights

4.1. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Technological advancements in AI

4.2.1.2. Rising industrial partnerships and collaborations

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Inadequate accessibility of data sets

4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.2.5. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Industry Trends

4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, by Application, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)

5.3. Drug Optimization & Repurposing

5.4. Preclinical Testing



6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, by Therapeutic Area

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)

6.3. Oncology

6.4. Neurodegenerative Diseases

6.5. Cardiovascular Disease

6.6. Metabolic Diseases

6.7. Infectious Disease



7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, by Offering

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, by Offering, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)

7.3. Software

7.4. Services



8. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, by Technology

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, by Technology, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)

8.3. Machine Learning

8.3.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, By Machine Learning, By Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)

8.3.2. Deep Learning

8.3.3. Supervised Learning

8.3.4. Reinforcement Learning

8.3.5. Unsupervised Learning



9. Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market, by Geography

9.1. Key findings

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Assessment, By Geography, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Company Overview

11.2. Financial Performance

11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4. Recent Developments

