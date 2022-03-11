DecentWorld Will Redefine Shopping with Its Solid Metaverse Experience

ZUG, Switzerland, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past ten years, shopping has wholly lost its social aspect. Online shopping has taken precedence not only because of its ease of availability, but also for its convenience - not to mention that the pandemic has made the social aspect of shopping unsafe.



Metaverse platforms could put the charm back into online shopping and go a step further by making it social again through the creation of immersive experiences. Far beyond simply being a buzzword, the metaverse has become the newest goal for many of the world's tech giants to attain. Furthermore, experts believe that metaverse realities will become the next internet.



Web3 networks, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs are the technologies which will form the basis of the metaverse. The creative team believes that DecentWorld will storm the market with a solution that revolutionizes how users and businesses participate in the shopping process by presenting real-world assets as NFTs.



The metaverse digital real estate platform will benefit e-commerce brands and customers by providing immersive shopping experiences. Blockchain and NFT technologies are only tools to ensure that what people are buying will belong to them, the DecentWorld team believes.



DecentWorld’s creators say that the key lies in creating a one-to-one copy of the real world where users could buy virtual real estate, allowing the creation of a solid base through which to enable additional experiences.



The next step, according to the team, is to invite and onboard other e-commerce companies. That is why DecentWorld plans to open their APIs for other developers and businesses. Mobile app will be one of the main outcomes of that step.

In later stages of the project’s development, the DecentWorld metaverse will depict a simulated environment that relies on components of Web3, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), advanced social interactions, and blockchain technology to create an immersive shopping experience for users that mirrors the feeling in the real world.



The majority of metaverse platforms in the blockchain industry are designed around similar, but more narrow, focused aspects, such as virtual real estate, virtual showrooms, and virtual games, to mention a few. DecentWorld firmly sets itself apart by widening its lens past the focus on one single area, to create a reflection of the real world, rather than another artificial reality.



About DecentWorld

DecentWorld is a Swiss metaverse digital real estate platform built on blockchain technology to introduce a next-generation web experience. The platform allows members to buy and trade virtual NFT streets, which can then be combined into collections, and further staked for a preset amount of time. Staked collections generate yield, depending on the staking period. Using state of the art security features, DecentWorld also stands for trust and transparency in the blockchain industry.

