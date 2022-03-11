The Global Automotive Digital Key Market is expected to grow by $ 640.39 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Digital Key Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303758/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive digital key market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the standardization for using smart devices as keys, accessing multiple vehicles with a single device or application, and vulnerability in existing keyless entry systems. In addition, standardization for using smart devices as keys is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive digital key market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive digital key market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal use

• Car sharing and car rental



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of smart wearables as digital keys as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive digital key market growth during the next few years. Also, digital keys for all connected systems and the possibility of accessing digital keys with discharged smart devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive digital key market covers the following areas:

• Automotive digital key market sizing

• Automotive digital key market forecast

• Automotive digital key market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive digital key market vendors that include BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, HELLA GmbH, and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, RoboArt Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corp., Apple Inc., and DENSO Corp. Also, the automotive digital key market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303758/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________