The Global Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market is expected to grow by $ 520.02 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial peristaltic pumps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for cost-effective pumping solutions, low product-cycle cost when compared with other pumps, and the non-siphoning nature of peristaltic pumps. In addition, the need for cost-effective pumping solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial peristaltic pumps market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial peristaltic pumps market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Water and wastewater

• Chemical and petrochemical industry

• Mining industry

• Food and beverage industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial peristaltic pumps market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of smart pumps to improve efficiency in industries, and the use of 3d printing in pump manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial peristaltic pumps market covers the following areas:

• Industrial peristaltic pumps market sizing

• Industrial peristaltic pumps market forecast

• Industrial peristaltic pumps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial peristaltic pumps market vendors that include AxFlow Holding AB, Cole-Parmer, Dover Corp., Flowserve Corp., Gilson Inc., Graco Inc., Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Neles Corp., ProMinent GmbH, RAGAZZINI Srl, Randolph Austin Co., SEKO Spa, Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, TAPFLO AB, The Weir Group Plc, Wanner Engineering Inc., Welco Co. Ltd., and Verder International BV. Also, the industrial peristaltic pumps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

