Global Pipe Seals Market Report 2021: After a Decline of 2.8% in 2020, Market is Likely to Rebound at a Promising CAGR of 4.2% in the Long Run to Reach $1.0 Billion in 2026

The market experienced a decline of -2.8% in 2020, significantly lower than that of a decline in the overall seals market (-10.2% decline in 2020). Overall, the pipe seals market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 4.2% in the long run to reach US$ 1.0 Billion in 2026.

Pipe seals are components used to support the joints between different elements of piping, by preventing leakage, absorbing pressure, or excluding contamination. Pipe seals include gaskets, O-rings, lip rings, block seals, connector seals, etc. Pipe seals accounted for merely 1.4% of the total seals market in 2020.

Growing building construction and residential projects, increasing new and rehabilitation infrastructure spending, and growing concerns about reducing water wastage through pipe leaks drive the demand for pipe seals in the near future.



The panoramic view of the pipe seals market cannot be sketched precisely if there is no complete understanding of its regional outlook as regional dynamics with regard to seals applications, sealing materials, as well as market competition contrast enormously.

For instance, SPR seals are a more common sealing material in the North American pipe seals market, whereas EPDM seals are more common in the Asian pipe seals market. Analogously, in terms of pipe, there is also a sheer dominance of PVC plastic pipes in North America, whereas HDPE or MDPE plastic pipes are more common in Europe.

This becomes imperative for the market participants to have complete knowledge of the regional dynamics in order to formulate the growth strategies for different regions based on their products, market, and regional synergies.



In the overall market, plastic pipe is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. The dominance of pipe types varies from region to region. For instance, plastic pipe is dominant in North America for both sewage and potable water applications, whereas concrete pipe is dominant in Europe for sewage application. Plastic pipes are gradually replacing steel/ductile iron pipes.



Wastewater is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. An increase in repair and replacement of the aging sewer and water pipes drive the segment's market. Gaskets, O-rings, connector seals, and lip seals are the majorly used seals for wastewater application.



A wide range of materials including EPDM, SBR, NBR, etc. are used to manufacture pipe seals. EPDM is by far the most dominant and also the fastest-growing material type in the market during the forecast period, owing to its excellent properties such as good resistance to ozone, weather, sunlight, aging, water & steam, alkalis, acids, and oxygenated solvents, excellent heat resistance and good flexibility at low temperatures. EPDM is the preferred material in Europe and Asia-Pacific and SBR is in North America.



Gaskets, O-Rings, lip seals, and connector seals have majorly used seal types in the market. Gasket is expected to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to its higher usage in all the major applications (wastewater, potable water, and industrial). O-Ring is likely to remain the second-dominant and the fastest-growing product type in the foreseen future.



In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for pipe seals during the forecast period, largely driven by China and India. Increased investments in infrastructure coupled with a large population base are creating a greater demand for pipes and so seal. Europe and North America also hold sizeable market sizes in the market.



Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, pipe seals manufacturer, distributors, contractors/installers, and end users.

The following are the key players in the pipe seals market

Hultec + Bode GmbH

Trelleborg AB

CSI Cordes Sealing Systems International GmbH

M.O.L Gummiverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG

Gulf Engineered Rubber and Plastics

Woco Industrietechnik GmbH

VIP-Polymers Ltd

Hauff-Technik GmbH & Co. KG

Hamilton Kent LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Pipe Seals Market Environment Analysis

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis

2.2. PEST Analysis

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Challenges



3. Pipe Seals Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Pipe Seals Market's Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic Scenarios

3.4. Real GDP Loss vs Pipe Seals Market Loss (2020-2021)



4. Pipe Seals Market Assessment (2015-2026)

4.1. Product Type Analysis

4.1.1. Gaskets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2. O-Rings: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3. Others (Lip Seals, etc.): Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2. Material-Type Analysis

4.2.1. EPDM: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2. SBR: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Pipe-Type Analysis

4.3.1. Plastic Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2. Concrete/Clay Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.3. Steel/Ductile Iron Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Application-Type Analysis

4.4.1. Wastewater: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4.2. Potable Water: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4.3. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Regional Analysis



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Market Consolidation Level

5.2. Competitive Landscape

5.3. Market Share Analysis

5.4. Key Information about the Leading Players

5.5. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.6. Geographical Presence

5.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.2. Emerging Trends

6.3. Key Strategic Implications

6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



7. Company Profile of Key Players

