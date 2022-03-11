The Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market is expected to grow by $ 3.43 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 26.33% during the forecast period

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483172/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the online bus ticketing service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the convenience of booking bus tickets online, evolving online travel booking behavior of consumers, and increasing Internet and smartphone penetration. In addition, the convenience of booking bus tickets online is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online bus ticketing service market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The online bus ticketing service market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Mobile application

• Desktop



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the importance of bus transportation in providing potential growth opportunities as one of the prime reasons driving the online bus ticketing service market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on marketing and promotional activities for customer acquisition and the growing number of business partnerships and m and a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on online bus ticketing service market covers the following areas:

• Online bus ticketing service market sizing

• Online bus ticketing service market forecast

• Online bus ticketing service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online bus ticketing service market vendors that include Le Travenues Technology Ltd., BAOLAU Pte Ltd., Busbud Inc., Busonlineticket Pte Ltd., Bustr Inc., Easy Trip Planners Ltd., FlixMobility GmbH, GoEuro Corp., GotoBus, Gozing Technology Pvt. Ltd., Hip Mobility Inc., KOBO CO. LTD., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Mantis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Stelling Technologies Pvt. Ltd., TicketGoose, Vy Bus AS, WILLER Inc., Yatra Online Inc., and Zeelo Ltd. Also, the online bus ticketing service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

