Demand for Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers to Gain Traction Over Coming Years, Evaluates Fact.MR

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per latest industry analysis on superabsorbent polymers by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the worldwide market is projected to be valued above US$ 6 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032. Steady market growth can be attributed to growing demand for superabsorbent polymers (SAP) for the production of hygiene and personal care products such as diapers and sanitary napkins.



Government regulations over the use of single-use plastic have hindered the procurement of petroleum-based raw materials. A similar trend is projected to continue over the decade, providing a positive outlook for manufacturers of non-petroleum-based or biodegradable SAP.

Report Attributes Details Superabsorbent Polymers Market Size (2021A) US$ 5.78 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 6 Bn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 9.7 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.9% CAGR Asia Pacific Market Share (2021) ~34% Asia Pacific Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9% CAGR China Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.2% CAGR Market Share of Top 3 Companies ~35%

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, petroleum-based superabsorbent polymers are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 3.47 Bn over the forecast period of 2022-2032).

Based on grade, demand for standard grade superabsorbent polymers is projected to increase at a high CAGR of around 5.1%.

On the basis of application, superabsorbent polymer consumption for the production of hygiene and personal care products is anticipated to expand 1.6X by 2032.

North America is predicted to capture around 25% share of the global superabsorbent polymers market by 2032.

The market in Europe is expected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 827 Mn by the end of 2032.



“Stringent environmental rules & regulations can be seen in developed economies such as the U.S. and U.K., which is poised to affect the sales of petroleum-based SAPs, thus providing lucrative opportunity to market players who are into the production of non-petroleum-based SAPs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Superabsorbent Polymers Industry Research

SAP Market by Type : Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers Sodium Polyacrylate Polyacrylamide Copolymer Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Grade : Standard Grade Superabsorbent Polymers Virgin Reclaimed Medical Grade Superabsorbent Polymers Food/Agricultural Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Application : Hygiene & Personal Care Products Baby Diapers Adult Diapers Feminine Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Under Pads Wet Wipes Agriculture Drought Resistance Nutrient and Water Preservation Industrial Dessication Water Swellable Tapes Spill Control Others Medical Wound Care Traditional Wound Care Advanced Wound Care Medical Waste Control Others

SAP Market by Region : North America SAP Market Latin America SAP Market Europe SAP Market East Asia SAP Market South Asia & Oceania SAP Market Middle East & Africa SAP Market



Winning Strategy

Manufacturers of superabsorbent polymers can be seen majorly carrying out successful acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage. Also, major market players have invested heavily into product development and R&D to enhance their product portfolios.

Moreover, CAPEX-intensive firms have started manufacturing bio-based or non-petroleum-based superabsorbent polymers keeping in mind stringent regulations, which is poised to hamper the procurement of non-petroleum based SAPs over next decade.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the superabsorbent polymers market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (petroleum-based [sodium polyacrylate and polyacrylamide copolymer] and non-petroleum-based), grade (standard grade [virgin and reclaimed] medical grade, and food/agricultural grade), application (hygiene and personal care products [baby diapers, adult diapers), and feminine hygiene products {sanitary napkins, and under pads}], agriculture [drought resistance and nutrient and water preservation], medical [wound care {traditional wound care and advanced wound care], medical waste control, and others), and across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

