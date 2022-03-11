Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Technologies and Markets 2022-2026 Featuring Qiagen, Biocept, Greiner Bio One, Precision Medicine Group and Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this study involves clinical testing, prognostic and monitoring markets for CTCs in cancer. The report also includes the clinical research segment as well as currently approved CTC tests and their markets.

By cancer type, the global market for circulating tumor cells diagnostics has been segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer. The fast growth rate of the colorectal cancer segment is attributed to rapid rise in the incidence of colorectal cancer, especially young adults.

The growing prevalence of cancer, as circulating tumor cells find their applications in the diagnosis of cancer and precision management; advancements in technologies such as NGS and immunofluorescence; and growing awareness about the novel diagnostic methods for cancers are all major factors that will boost market growth.



Reasons for Doing this Study

This study was conducted to provide detailed information regarding new developments, prognostic and clinical research testing for circulating tumor cells. There is an increasing need for new and innovative technologies in this area. This industry is experiencing tremendous growth; the use of new prognostic technologies based on circulating tumor cells has increased in the past few years.



This study will increase awareness of current and emerging technologies and practices for cancer and cancer research, especially for prostate, breast and colorectal cancers.

The regulatory environment, current technologies, new technologies, cancer incidence, market projections and market share, along with the latest trends and new developments in this area, are included to support the clinical testing market.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the market for circulating tumor cells diagnostics, and it surveys the competitive landscape as well as the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

The report also includes company profiles of major vendors that include a company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for circulating tumor cells diagnostics.

Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Qiagen N.V., Biocept Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Precision Medicine Group LLC and Menarini Silicon Biosystems.

For market estimates, data have been provided for the 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities in the CTC diagnostics industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the global CTC diagnostics market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by cancer type, technology, application, and region

In-depth information concerning market drivers and challenges, latest technologies, breakthrough innovations, costs and benefits of CTC enrichment techniques, regulatory concerns, and clinical trials

Statistical information (facts and figures) on cancer incidence and prevalence, global cancer related deaths, and new cases of cancer by type in the United States

Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Bio-Techne Corp., Biocept Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Precision Medicine Group LLC, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, and Qiagen N.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Cancer

Recent Advances in Technology

Invasive Power

Circulating Tumor Cells

Phenotypic Characteristics

CTC Clusters

CTC Detection

Cancer Stem Cells (Cscs)

Circulating Tumor Cells - Potential Uses

Proliferative Activity

Epithelial Marker Genes on Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor Cells and Stem Cell-Like Phenotype

CTCs and Primary Tumor Cells: a Comparison

Metastasis

Future Directions

Metastatic Development in Cancer Patients

Circulating Tumor Cell Migration

Circulating Tumor Cell Detection

Methods

Cellsearch Method

Epic Sciences Method

Maintrac

Iset Test

Challenges for Detection

Clinical Application of Circulating Tumor Dna

Circulating Tumor Cells as Predictor of Response to Therapy

Measurement of CTCs - Applications

Conclusion

Chapter 4 CTC Diagnostic Technologies

Finding Circulating Tumor Cells

Why CTCs?

Current CTC Detection and Isolation Methods

New Technologies for Detection

Cancer Prognosis

Nucleic Acid-Based Methods

Clinical Testing

Summary

New Emerging Technologies

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on the CTC Diagnostics Market

Overview

Covid-19 and Cancer Screening

Impact of Covid-19 on Company Revenues

Chapter 6 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Cancer Worldwide

Advantages Offered, by Non-invasivene Approach, by Circulating Tumor Cells

Advancements in NGS and Immunofluorescence Technologies

Growing Awareness About the Novel Diagnostic Methods for Cancers

Market Restraints

High Costs of CTC Diagnostics

Rarity of CTCs in Blood Samples and Lack of Skilled Professionals for CTC Diagnostics

Market Opportunities

Circulating Tumor Cells as a Therapeutic Target

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Cancer Type

Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Technology

CTC Enrichment and Detection

CTC Direct Detection

CTC Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Application

Clinical/Liquid Biopsy

Research

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Bio-Techne Corp. (Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.)

Biocept, Inc.

Biofluidica

Creatv Microtech Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Ikonisys, Inc.

Ivdiagnostics, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Formerly Veridex LLC)

Miltenyi Biotec

Precision Medicine Group LLC

Qiagen N.V.

Rarecells, Inc.

Screencell

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h77rz

Attachment