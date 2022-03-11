The Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 4.66 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729077/?utm_source=GNW

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the radiation therapy equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising occurrence of colorectal cancer, increase in awareness, and increasing geriatric population. In addition, the rising occurrence of colorectal cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The radiation therapy equipment market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The radiation therapy equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• External

• Internal



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the radiation therapy equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on enhancing professional skills and integration of ai with imaging technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on radiation therapy equipment market covers the following areas:

• Radiation therapy equipment market sizing

• Radiation therapy equipment market forecast

• Radiation therapy equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radiation therapy equipment market vendors that include Accuray Inc., Bionix LLC, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IntraOp Medical Corp., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., P CURE Ltd., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Provision Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sotera Health Co., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.. Also, the radiation therapy equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729077/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________