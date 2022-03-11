Centurion Wealth's Founding Partner, Sterling Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, Named Top Financial Advisor in Washingtonian

MCLEAN, Va., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Neblett CEPA, CFP®, Co-Founder of Centurion Wealth, added to a growing list of industry recognition by being named a Washingtonian Top Financial Advisor in the publication's March 2022 Issue.

This comes after a strong 2021 for Neblett, having been selected to NOVA Magazine's Top Financial Professional list for the fifth straight year, Forbes BEST-IN-STATE Wealth Advisors and The Washington Business Journal's 40 under 40 list.

Neblett reflected on the news earlier this week by saying he is "very appreciative of the selection" and wants to extend recognition to "the entire Centurion Wealth team for their effort helping our valued clients build, grow and preserve their wealth."

Centurion's consistent, long-term approach to wealth management and quality portfolio construction means they are not chasing returns and avoid being swayed by temporary headlines. Instead, they focus on the fundamentals of investing and financial planning, specifically for entrepreneurs, corporate executives and independent women.

Neblett and the entire Wealth Advisory team at Centurion help clients focus on their Family Benchmark™, a proprietary determination that provides scenario analysis to calculate the return needed to achieve your unique financial goals.

Find more information about Centurion Wealth on their website. https://centurionwealth.com/

Media inquiries can be directed towards Centurion's Director of Communications:

J. Cooper Simmerman, MBA, at csimmerman@centurionwealth.com or by phone at 571-765-1890.

