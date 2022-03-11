Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Battery Markets Report 2021: Market is Anticipated to Reach $15.25 Million by 2028

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market By Power Capacity; By Component; By End-User; By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery market size is anticipated to reach over USD 15.25 million by 2028



In 2020, the automotive segment dominated the global industry, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global lithium iron phosphate battery industry revenue during the forecast period.



The rising demand for LiFePO4 batteries from the automotive sector primarily drives the growth of the industry. The demand for battery electric vehicles has increased significantly over the years resulting in the increasing adoption of lithium iron phosphate batteries.



The exponential growth in the prices of gasoline and diesel owing to the depleting fossil fuel reserves, along with increasing environmental concerns has encouraged consumers to switch to battery electric vehicles. Technological advancements, rising adoption of smart devices, stringent government mandates, and increasing applications are factors expected to further increase the demand for batteries during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue in the industry in 2020 and is expected to lead the global industry throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region is expected to drive the growth of lithium iron phosphate batteries in this region.



The growing use of lithium iron phosphate batteries in renewable energy storage systems also accelerates the adoption. The increasing demand for consumer electronics from countries such as China, Japan, and India, along with stringent government regulations boost the lithium iron phosphate battery industry growth.



The companies operating in the market include Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd, BYD Company Ltd., Valence Technology, Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation A123 Systems LLC., Bharat Power Solutions, Formosa Energy & Material Technology, and others.

These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation



3. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Insights

3.1. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery - Industry snapshot

3.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery - Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery - Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.5. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market PEST Analysis, 2020

3.6. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis



4. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Size and Forecast by Power Capacity, 2016 - 2028

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Less Than 3,000 mAh

4.3. 3,000 mAh to 10,000 mAh

4.4. 10,000 mAh to 60,000 mAh

4.5. More Than 60,000 mAh



5. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Size and Forecast by Component, 2016 - 2028

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Cathode

5.3. Anode

5.4. Electrolytes

5.5. Separators

5.6. Others



6. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Size and Forecast by End-user, 2016 - 2028

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Industrial

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Others



7. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2016 - 2028

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Overview

8.2. Financials

8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4. Recent Developments

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

BYD Company Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Valence Technology Inc.

A123 Systems LLC.

Formosa Energy & Material Technology

Bharat Power Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ge77pe

