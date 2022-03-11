The Global Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 2.02 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734241/?utm_source=GNW

02 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period. Our report on the myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of MI, increased adoption of novel antithrombotics, and favorable reimbursement schemes. In addition, the rising incidence of MI is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Antithrombotics

• Vasodilators

• Thrombolytics

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing risk factors for mi as one of the prime reasons driving the myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced diagnostic modalities for mi and rising number of patient-support initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market sizing

• Myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market forecast

• Myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market vendors that include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Athera Biotechnologies AB, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CeleCor Therapeutics, CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CSL Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Ever Supreme Bio Technology, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Johnson and Johnson Inc. Also, the myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

