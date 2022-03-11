The Global Hospital Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 5.74 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741941/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the hospital furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising international accreditation by hospitals, a growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries, and leveraging internet platforms to create awareness on hospital infrastructure. In addition, a rise in international accreditation by hospitals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hospital furniture market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The hospital furniture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hospital beds

• Specialty medical chairs and tables

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, improved medical infrastructure and the growth of medical tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hospital furniture market covers the following areas:

• Hospital furniture market sizing

• Hospital furniture market forecast

• Hospital furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospital furniture market vendors that include ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB, BioMedical Solutions, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Industrias H Pardo SL, Invacare Corp, LINET Group SE, Medical Depot, Medline Industries Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., NAUSICAA MEDICAL SAS, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Renray Healthcare, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Sunrise Medical LLC, and The Brewer Co. LLC. Also, the hospital furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

