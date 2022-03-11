Correction: SalMar – Mandatory notification of trade

English Norwegian

(Correction since attached document was missing in the original message)

Jan Aase which is closely associated with Linda L. Aase primary insider and Board member in the Board of Directors in SalMar ASA, has 08.03.2022 acquired 85 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of 600.60 NOK per share.



After the transaction Jan Aase owns 85 shares in the company.

Please see the attached document for further details of the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment