The Global Racing Apparel Market is expected to grow by $ 1.20 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the racing apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, high popularity of racing events, and stringent regulations for use of safety apparel in racing sports. In addition, product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The racing apparel market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The racing apparel market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased participation of women in racing sports as one of the prime reasons driving the racing apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, increased preference for purchasing racing gears online and introduction of lightweight products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on racing apparel market covers the following areas:

• Racing apparel market sizing

• Racing apparel market forecast

• Racing apparel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading racing apparel market vendors that include adidas AG, AGV Sports Group Inc., Alpinestars Spa, BASICNET SpA, BMW AG, Dainese Spa, Eicher Motors Ltd., Fox Racing Inc., Gerbing Heated Gear LLC, LeMans Corp., OMP Racing SPA, Polaris Inc., REVIT Sport International B.V., RYNOX GEARS, SCOTT Sports SA, Sidi Sport S.r.l., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Also, the racing apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

