The Global Static Mixer Market is expected to grow by $ 264.29 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Static Mixer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796201/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the static mixer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by custom-designed mixers gaining prominence, benefits associated with static mixers, and static mixers improve process time and save capital investments. In addition, custom-designed mixers gaining prominence is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The static mixer market analysis includes application and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The static mixer market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Laminar flow

• Turbulent flow



By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Food and beverage

• Water and wastewater

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of 3D-printed static mixers as one of the prime reasons driving the static mixer market growth during the next few years. Also, PLC-based control for mixers and introduction of static mixers in automatic dispensing systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on static mixer market covers the following areas:

• Static mixer market sizing

• Static mixer market forecast

• Static mixer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading static mixer market vendors that include Admix Inc., Antylia Scientific, EESIFLO Europe sro, Flexachem, Fuel Tech Inc., Koflo Corp., Komax Systems, Lenntech BV, Mott Corp., NanTong Hennly Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., NOV Inc., Primix BV, PROMIX Solutions AG, SPX FLOW Inc., Stamixco AG, Statiflo Group, Sulzer Ltd., Verder Liquids BV, Westfall Manufacturing Co., and ZelenTech Pte Ltd. Also, the static mixer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796201/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________