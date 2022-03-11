New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Front End Module Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244223/?utm_source=GNW



The future of materials in the global semiconductor front end module market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, wireless communication, and other industries. The use of materials in the semiconductor front end module market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for semiconductor front end modules in consumer electronics and automotive industries, 5G rollout, and increasing adoption of connected devices, such as smart thermostats, wearables, internet of things (IoT) devices, and smart lighting.



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Kyocera, GaN Systems, Sciocs, Toshiba, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Soitec are among the major manufactures of material for semiconductor front end module.



A more than 150 page report has been developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of materials in the semiconductor front end module market report, download the report brochure.



The study includes trends and forecast for materials in the global semiconductor front end module market by material, component, end use industry, connectivity, and region as follows:



By Material [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Silicon

• Gallium Arsenide

• Indium Phosphide

• Nitride

• Silicon-Germanium



By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Filters

• Switches

• Power Amplifiers

• Others



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Wireless Communication

• Others



By Connectivity [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Wire

• Wireless



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

In this market, different types of material, such as silicon, gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, nitride, and silicon-germanium, are used in manufacturing various semiconductor front end modules, such as filters, switches, power amplifiers, and others. Filter is expected to remain the largest component segment due to growth in wireless connective devices.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to growth in various end use industries, such as tablets and smart phones, and the existence of large players in the region.



Features of Materials for Semiconductor Front End Module Market

• Market Size Estimates: Materials for semiconductor front end module market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by material, component, end use industry, and connectivity.

• Regional Analysis:Materials for semiconductor front end module market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different materials, components, end use industries, connectivity, and regions for materials in the semiconductor front end module market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for materials in the semiconductor front end module market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244223/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________