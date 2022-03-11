New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT In Structural Health Monitoring Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244222/?utm_source=GNW



The future of IoT in the structural health monitoring market looks promising with opportunities in the civil infrastructure, energy, aerospace, and others. The global structural health monitoring market in terms of IoT use is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% to 17% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in automation in maintenance and repair of civil infrastructure, growing investments in Internet of things for structural health monitoring, and aging infrastructure.



Siemens, Intel, CISCO, Xerox, Embedor Technologies, Toshiba, SEMTECH, IoTBridge, Fractal Technologies, Sierra Wireless, Acellent Technologies, and Kemsys are among the major manufactures of the IoT for structural health monitoring.



IoT in structural health monitoring market trends and forecast by end use industry, and component



IoT in structural health monitoring market by segments



The study includes trends and forecast for IoT in the global structural health monitoring market by end use industry, component type, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Civil Infrastructure

Energy

Aerospace

Others



By Component Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Hardware

Software

Services



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

The service segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for periodic maintenance in the civil engineering industry.



North America will remain the largest region in the forecast period due to increasing demand for cost-effective technology for maintenance of structure and growing focus of governments on repair and maintenance of civil infrastructure and aircraft.



Features of IoT for Structural Health Monitoring Market



Market Size Estimates:IoT for structural health monitoring market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis:Market size by end use industry and component type.

Regional Analysis: :IoT for structural health monitoring market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, component types, and regions for IoT in the structural health monitoring market.

Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for IoT in the global structural health monitoring market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for IoT in the global structural health monitoring market by end use industry (civil infrastructure, energy, aerospace, and others), component type (hardware, software, and services), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges for IoT in the structural health monitoring market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to IoT in the structural health monitoring market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in IoT for the structural health monitoring market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in IoT for the structural health monitoring market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in IoT for the structural health monitoring market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major IoT players in the structural health monitoring market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in IoT for the structural health monitoring market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the IoT for structural health monitoring market?

