Sterling Lexicon, Graham Adair Join Forces to Expedite Global Talent Movement into the U.S.

London, U.K., and Jacksonville, FL USA, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Lexicon, a leading provider of optimized global mobility services, today announced a collaborative partnership with U.S.-based immigration law firm, Graham Adair.

The move takes a multi-year, successful and symbiotic relationship between the two organizations to a more formally integrated level, helping clients realize greater time, cost and processing efficiencies when hiring new or moving current global talent to live and work in the United States. At the same time, it allows for a more seamless and consistent experience for transferring personnel – many of whom can move with the same employer multiple times over the course of their careers.

Known as Sterling Immigration – a collaboration with Graham Adair, the partnership further enhances the combined strengths and expertise of both organizations to help employers find the best and most efficient way to fill short- and long-term workforce opportunities, build leadership pipelines or offer career development and training within the U.S. for their global talent.

“The Graham Adair team shares our commitment to researching and recommending the best solutions for clients, employees and families, based on their unique priorities and circumstances,” said Leanne Cottrell, Head of Immigration at Sterling Lexicon. “Even as pandemic conditions created challenges, we could consistently rely on their team to work with ours, ensuring employees settled into their roles quickly, compliantly and with the highest levels of care. Now, we’re delighted to build on the success of that relationship to help companies rethink their global strategies and be ready for what’s next.”

With nearly 7 in 10 companies reporting difficulty hiring in ManpowerGroup’s Employment Outlook Survey Q3 2021, multinationals across all industry sectors are finding increasingly creative ways to foster, attract and retain top talent. The ability to recruit and relocate global talent quickly and efficiently is a competitive advantage. By integrating corporate mobility policy consulting and design expertise, a track record of success navigating the complexities of U.S. immigration entry and visa processing and the power of an extensive network of global supply chain partners to complete the move, the collaboration between Sterling Lexicon and Graham Adair helps companies realize that advantage.

“Through our teamwork with Sterling Lexicon, clients now have all the benefits of integrated and top-tier global mobility solutions with the advantages and conveniences of a single operational and service delivery model,” said Sam Adair, founding partner at Graham Adair. “That directly translates into time and cost efficiencies for the company, but just as importantly, it creates positive experiences for their mobile personnel as they interact with the company at critical points in their career journeys.”

Learn more about Sterling Immigration – a collaboration with Graham Adair.

