The future of the healthcare semiconductor market looks promising with opportunities in the portable & telehealth monitoring, consumer medical electronics, medical imaging, and clinical, diagnostics, and therapy applications. The global healthcare semiconductor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% to 12% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of semiconductors in healthcare due to growth in remote patient monitoring, demand for connected devices, growing usage of ultrasound devices, and increasing digitalization and automation in healthcare industry for various activities.



Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, ON Semiconductor, Maxim, NXP Semiconductor, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Phillip Healthcare, Roche Diagnostic, and Renesas Electronics are among the major healthcare semiconductor manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global healthcare semiconductor market by application, component, and region as follows:



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Portable & Telehealth Monitoring

• Consumer Medical Electronics

• Medical Imaging

• Clinical, Diagnostics, and Therapy



By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Integrated Circuits

• Optoelectronics

• Sensors

• Discrete Components



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

The sensor segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for connected wearable devices and demand for remote patient care.



APAC is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure and rising investment in research and innovation centers in emerging economies, such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea.



Features of Healthcare Semiconductor Market

• Market Size Estimates:Healthcare semiconductor market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by application and component.

• Regional Analysis:Healthcare semiconductor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different components and applications, and regions in the healthcare semiconductor market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the healthcare semiconductor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global healthcare semiconductor market by application (portable & telehealth monitoring, consumer medical electronics, medical imaging, and clinical, diagnostics, and therapy), component (integrated circuits, optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete components), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the healthcare semiconductor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the healthcare semiconductor market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this healthcare semiconductor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the healthcare semiconductor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the healthcare semiconductor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the healthcare semiconductor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the healthcare semiconductor market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the healthcare semiconductor market?

