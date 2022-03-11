New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environment Monitoring Sensor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244220/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the environment monitoring sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the air monitoring, water monitoring, soil monitoring, and noise monitoring. The global environment monitoring sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing population level, rising awareness, increasing advancements in technology in IOT and cloud based services, and increasing adoption of sensors in HVAC, air purifier, and other electronic devices.



3M, Bosch Sensortec, Danaher, Honeywell, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the major environment monitoring sensor manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global environment monitoring sensor market by sensor type, application, and region as follows:



By Sensor Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Particulate Sensors

• Chemical Sensors

• Biological Sensors

• Temperature Sensors

• Moisture Sensors

• Noise Sensors



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Air Monitoring

• Water Monitoring

• Soil Monitoring

• Noise Monitoring



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

Temperature sensors are expected to remain the largest segment, driven by increasing residential project, awareness of energy efficiency and rising adoption of temperature sensors in portable devices.



APAC will remain the largest region in the forecast period due to increasing pollution, rising government activities to reduce pollution, and growing usage of smart devices in the region.



