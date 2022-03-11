New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Ship Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244219/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the autonomous ship market looks promising with opportunities in the linefit and retrofit end uses. The global autonomous ship market is expected grow with a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in investments in autonomous projects, rising need for situational awareness vessels, growing marine accidents due to human errors, and rise in seaborne trades across the world.



A more than 150 page report has been developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of autonomous ship market report, download the report brochure.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global autonomous ship market by autonomy, ship type, end use industry, solution, and region as follows:



By Autonomy [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Fully Autonomous

• Remote Operations

• Partial Automation



By Ship Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Commercial

• Defense



By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Linefit

• Retrofit



By Solutions [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Systems

• Software

• Structures



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Some of the autonomous ship companies profiled in this report include ABB, Honeywell International, Rolls-Royce, Wartsila, Northrop Grumman, Marine Technologies, Ulstein, Kongsberg, and others.



The analyst forecasts that the fully autonomous ship segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing investment in autonomous ship in the European region.

Linefit will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to growing seaborne trade activities and rising investment in naval defense in emerging economies.



APAC will remain the largest region in the forecast period due to increasing demand for energy driven by rapid economic development, growth in number of ship, and growing marine safety norms.



Features of Autonomous Ship Market

• Market Size Estimates:Autonomous ship market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by autonomy, ship type, end use industry, and solution

• Regional Analysis:Autonomous ship market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different autonomies, ship types, end use industries, solutions, and regions in the autonomous ship market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the autonomous ship market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global autonomous ship market by autonomy (fully autonomous, remote operations, and partial automation), ship type (commercial and defense), end use industry (linefit and retrofit), solutions (systems, software, and structures), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the autonomous ship market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the autonomous ship market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this autonomous ship market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the autonomous ship market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the autonomous ship market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the autonomous ship market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the autonomous ship market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the autonomous ship market?

