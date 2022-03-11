New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solar Silicon Wafer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244218/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the solar silicon wafer market looks promising with opportunities in PV modules, inverters, solar cells, solar racking systems, and solar batteries. The global solar silicon wafer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% to 12% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing capacity of solar power generation across the globe, stringent government regulations towards carbon emission, and growing development of large sized silicon wafers.

Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Handotai, SUMCO Corporation, and GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. are among the major solar silicon wafer manufacturers.



A more than 150 page report has been developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched, and other details of solar silicon wafer market report, download the report brochure.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global solar silicon wafer market by type, application, and region as follows:



By Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Monocrystalline Wafers

• Polycrystalline Wafers



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• PV Modules

• Inverters

• Solar Cells

• Solar Racking Systems

• Solar Batteries



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that monocrystalline will remain the largest segment due to numerous features offered by monocrystalline solar silicon wafers, including higher performance, better energy conversion efficiency, and more.



APAC will remain the largest region in the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives regarding acceleration of solar power generation in countries, such as India, China, and Japan.



Features of Solar Silicon Wafer Market

• Market Size Estimates:Solar silicon wafer market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by type and application

• Regional Analysis:Solar silicon wafer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different types and applications, and regions for solar silicon wafer market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the solar silicon wafer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global solar silicon wafer market by type (monocrystalline wafers and polycrystalline wafers), application (PV modules, inverters, solar cells, solar racking systems, and solar batteries), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the solar silicon wafer market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the solar silicon wafer market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this solar silicon wafer market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the solar silicon wafer market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the solar silicon wafer market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the solar silicon wafer market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the solar silicon wafer market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the solar silicon wafer market?

