The future of the space semiconductor market looks promising with opportunities in satellites, launch vehicles, and others. The global space semiconductor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6%-8% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in satellites, space probes, and launch vehicles; development of small satellites for various sectors; and advancements in technology for product development in space activities.



Texas Instruments, BAE Systems, Cobham, Microsemi, STMicroelectronics, Solid State Devices, T.

T.

Electronics, Boeing Company, and Xilinx are among the major space semiconductor manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global space semiconductor market by platform type, product type, component type, and region as follows:



By Platform Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Satellites

• Launch Vehicles

• Others



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Radiation-Hardened

• Radiation-Tolerant



By Component Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Discrete Semiconductors

• Optoelectronics

• Integrated Circuits

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that radiation hardened will remain the largest segment due to rising adoption of spaceborne next-generation semiconductors. Moreover, radiation hardened space semiconductors have high stability and efficiency at very high temperature applications.



The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due increasing number of satellite launch service providers and economic developments in India, China, and Japan.



Features of Space Semiconductor Market

• Market Size Estimates:Space semiconductor market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by platform type, product type, and component type

• Regional Analysis:Space semiconductor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different platform types, product types, component types, and regions in the space semiconductor market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the space semiconductor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global space semiconductor market by platform type (satellites, launch vehicles, and others), product type (radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant), component type (discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics, integrated circuits, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the space semiconductor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the space semiconductor market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this space semiconductor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the space semiconductor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the space semiconductor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the space semiconductor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the space semiconductor market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the space semiconductor market?

