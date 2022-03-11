New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Communication Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244217/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, civil, and government communication industries. The global low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% to 18% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high speed connectivity and growing digitization, increasing demand for hosted payload, and growing preference towards software defined payloads for communication satellite.



A more than 150 page report has been developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched, and other details of low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market report, download the report brochure.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market by type, subsystem, end user, and region as follows:



By Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Femto

• Pico

• Nano

• Micro

• Mini



By Subsystem [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Payload

• Structure

• Telecommunication

• On-Board Computer

• Power System

• Attitude Control

• Propulsion System



By End User [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Commercial

• Government



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

Mini satellite is expected to witness the highest growth rate as these satellite uses simpler technology.



North America will remain the largest region in the forecast period due to increasing number of Starlink satellite launches by SpaceX and existence of large players in the region.



Some of the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite companies profiled in this report include Northrop Grumman, Kepler Communications, SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, SSL, Globalstar, Planet Labs, and BAE System.



Features of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Communication Market

• Market Size Estimates: Low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by type, subsystem, and end user.

• Regional Analysis:Low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, subsystems, end users, and regions for the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market by type (femto, pico, nano, micro, and mini), subsystem (payload, structure, telecommunication, on-board computer, power system, attitude control, and propulsion system), end user (commercial and government), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244217/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________