Giga-tronics to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

DUBLIN, Calif., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) today announced that Lutz Henckels, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, and Jonathan Read, CEO of Gresham Worldwide, will participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held in-person at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California, March 13-15, 2022. Dr. Henckels and Mr. Read will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss the plans for the combined company going forward.



This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Meals & Mining, Technology & Media and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, please visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration.

