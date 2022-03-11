A Safer Audio Listening Solution for Early Learners

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID Products, a leader in mindful audio solutions designed for the learning journey and named one of the Top 10 EdTech companies to watch, has officially announced the release of the 20 Series universal headphone/headset. Designed specifically for the early learner (PreK-2nd grade age group), this new offering provides flexibility and essential features for success in any learning environment. Effective, reliable and accessible 1:1 headsets are critical for improved interaction and focus with various content, virtual engagements, assessments, language software and more. AVID is connecting millions of learners and educators across the country with safer audio solutions that meet state testing and assessment requirements, while offering prolonged comfort and clear communication.

The 20 Series includes the AE-25 headset/headphone that recently captured much attention from educators at FETC and TCEA Education shows. Designed for younger learners, the AE25 combines an age-appropriate size with a lightweight design and around-the-ear soft padded ear cups that reduce surrounding noise for improved focus. Offering a safer listening environment with speakers designed to not only provide an enhanced experience but also to keep sound levels below 85 dB when used with most common devices. The multi-use design allows the listener to easily use it as a headphone or headset and includes AVID's exclusive microphone management system, the SideKickTM, making it simple to secure the rotating boom arm to reduce mic tampering and distraction. Packed with features such as extra durability with strain relief that protects against wire damage, a four-foot nylon cord encased with clear PVC coating makes it easy to keep clean, soft padded headband provides added comfort to minimize the desire to remove the device during extended use, noise-canceling microphone removes background noise for clear communication across most content and software platforms and is essential for engaging interaction, assessments and testing. The AE25 has a 3.5mm pin, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. In compliance with safety certifications and even comes with a convenient travel pouch for storage and on-the-go use, AVID's 20 Series is the perfect audio solution for all school districts, teachers and parents looking to equip early learners with the essential audio tools needed for success on their learning journey.

Contact toll-free for more details 888.575.AVID or visit avidproducts.com

Established in 1953, AVID Products is a 100% employee-owned company in the heart of beautiful Middletown, Rhode Island. AVID is the only adaptive learning company that creates and advocates for mindful, innovative and accessible solutions for learners of all kinds who seek to develop themselves and enable a better future for others. Providing quality and value through audio solutions that enhance life's experiences.

AVID Sales Contact - Learning: Doug Welles, Director of Sales & Business Development, dwelles@avidproducts.com

AVID Media Contact: Emil Belisle, Director of MarCom, ebelisle@avidproducts.com

