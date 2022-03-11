New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PCB Connector Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244214/?utm_source=GNW



According to a new market report, the future of the PCB connector market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, aerospace and defense, computers, industrial, telecom/datacom, and consumer electronics industries. The global PCB connector market is expected to reach an estimated $27.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in computers, communication, and consumer electronics industry, increasing trend towards miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing electronics content per vehicle.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the PCB connector market, include smaller pitch and higher I/O count and more compact and thinner PCB connector. TE Connectivity, Molex Incorporated, Amphenol Corporation, Hirose Electric, Rosenberger, and Luxshare are among the major PCB connector manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global PCB connector market by end use, product type, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Transportation

• Telecom / Datacom

• Aerospace and Defense

• Computers

• Industrial

• Others



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Wire-to-Board PCB Connectors

• Board-to-Board PCB Connectors



By Region [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Some of the PCB connector companies profiled in this report include TE Connectivity, Molex Incorporated, Amphenol Corporation, Hirose Electric, Rosenberger, Foxconn, JST, Luxshare, and others.



The analyst forecasts that wire-to-board will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due as it is simple and low cost solution for interconnection.



Transportation will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for battery electric and plug in hybrid electric vehicle and growing demand for infotainment, telematics, and safety systems.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for PCB connectors in this region.



Features of the PCB Connector Market

• Market Size Estimates:PCB Connector market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:PCB market size by various segments, such as end use industry and product type in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis:PCB Connector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, product type, and regions for the PCB Connector market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the PCB Connector market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global PCB connector market by end use (transportation, telecom/datacom, aerospace and defense, computers, industrial, others), product type (wire-to-board and board-to-board) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PCB connector market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the PCB connector market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the PCB connector market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the PCB connector market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the PCB connector market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the PCB connector market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the PCB connector market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the PCB connector market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244214/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________