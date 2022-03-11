New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Lithium ion Battery Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244213/?utm_source=GNW



The technologies in the global lithium ion battery market have undergone significant changes in recent years, with lithium ion technologies evolving from low energy density to high energy densities. The rising wave of new technologies, such as nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) and nickel manganese cobalt (LI-NMC), are creating significant potential in electric vehicle application and driving the demand for lithium ion battery technologies.



In the lithium-ion battery market, various battery technologies, such as lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium-titanate-oxide (LTO), lithium manganese oxide (LMO), and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA), are used in various end use industries. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles due to stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions, government incentives to promote electric vehicles, and rising demand for lithium-ion batteries in industrial and power storage application are creating new opportunities for lithium ion battery technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the lithium-ion battery market. Some insights are depicted below by a sample figure. For more details on figures, the companies researched, and other objectives/benefits on this research report, please download the report brochure.



Emerging technology trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include lithium air batteries, usage of silicon alloy anodes in lithium-ion batteries, and new generation lithium-ion batteries with new families of disruptive active materials. CATL, BYD, Duracell, EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Johnson Controls, LG Chem, and Panasonic Corporation are among the major technology providers in the lithium-ion battery market.



The Lucintel study finds that the total market size of the lithium-ion battery market is anticipated to be $215.9 billion in 2027, and it is forecast to grow at 21% from 2021 to 2027. Lithium nickel manganese cobalt (LI-NMC) technology is the largest segment of the lithium-ion battery market, and it is expected to witness the highest growth due to its high power density, lowest self-heating rate, and good charge and discharge cycle.



