The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics - 2022 Report Providing an Analysis of Major Veterinary Disease Markets with Overall Market Performance and Development

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 5th Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 5th Edition examines the worldwide veterinary diagnostics market through the performance of its two component markets of companion animal and food animal diagnostics. The report provides an analysis of major veterinary disease markets as well as overall market performance and development.



Data points provided include:

Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Market Share by Region (%) 2021 (US, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)

Food Animal Diagnostics Market by Infectious Disease (Bovine Viral Diarrhea [BVD], Classical Swine Fever [CSF], Enzootic Bovine Leukosis [EBL], Infectious Bovine Tracheitis [IBR], Porcine Coronavirus Diseases [PEDv, PDCoV, TGE], Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome [PRRS], Pseudorabies/Aujeszky's, Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies [TSEs], Other) (% and $ millions) 2021

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 5th Edition contains the following market data points for both the food animal and companion animal segments:

Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2021-2026 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Veterinary Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation 2021 (Companion Animal: Clinical Chemistry, Infectious disease, Hematology, Other Analyzers, Non-infect Immunodiagnostics, Molecular, Other Testing, Total; Food Animal: Immunodiagnostic Test Kits, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Other Infectious Disease Test Reagents, Total) ($million; %)

Market Size and Growth for United States Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)

Market Size and Growth for European Diagnostics Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)

Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2018 (Japan, Philippines, China, India, Others)

Market Size and Growth for Rest of World Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)

RoW Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2021 (Companion Animal: Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Others; Food Animal: Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Companies Mentioned

Agrolabo S.p.a.

Antech Diagnostics

Bionote USA

Bio-X Diagnostics S. A.

Eurofins Ingenasa

Eurolyser Diagnostica

Heska Corporation

IDEXX

ID.vet

Indical Bioscience

LexaGene

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

Neogen Corporation

Randox Laboratories - US Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

URIT Medical Electronic Group Co, Ltd

Virbac Corporation

Zoetis Inc

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

OVERVIEW

VETERINARY DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIES AND PRODUCTS

SIZE AND GROWTH OF THE MARKET Table 1-1: Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2021-2026 (in millions $ at manufacturer level) Figure 1-1: Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2021-2026 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 2: VETERINARY DIAGNOSTIC PRODUCTS

BACKGROUND

DIAGNOSTIC METHODS Immunodiagnostics Microbiology Molecular Tests Clinical Chemistry Hematology

MAJOR VETERINARY DISEASES

LEADING LICENSED TESTS

CONCLUSION

CHAPTER 3: COMPANION ANIMAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

BACKGROUND Figure 3-1: Distribution of Diagnostic Testing Revenues in Companion Animal Segment, by Type, 2021

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH Table 3-1: Veterinary Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation 2021 ($million; %) Figure 3-2: Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Percent 2021 Regional Analysis Table 3-2: United States Estimates for Companion Pet Population (Dog, cat, bird, horse; millions) 2021 Est. Table 3-3: Market Size and Growth for United States Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Table 3-4: Selected European Countries Companion Pet Population (Dog, cat; millions) 2020 Table 3-5: Market Size and Growth for European Companion Animal Diagnostics Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Figure 3-3: European Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2021 Table 3-6: Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Figure 3-4: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2021 Table 3-7: Market Size and Growth for Latin America Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Figure 3-5: Latin America Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2021 Table 3-8: Market Size and Growth for Rest of World Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Figure 3-6: RoW Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2021

MARKET FACTORS

POC Diagnostics Figure 3-7: Diagnostic Rapid Testing by Animal Type Distribution, 2021

COVID-19 Veterinary Visits and Laboratory Requisitions Veterinary Staffing Issues Long-Term Trends in Companion Animal Healthcare

END USERS

REGULATION

CONCLUSIONS

CHAPTER 4: FOOD ANIMAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

BACKGROUND

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH Table 4-1: Veterinary Food Animal Diagnostics Testing Market Segmentation 2021 Figure 4-1: Veterinary Food Animal Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Percent 2021

Regional Analysis Table 4-2: USDA Samples Tested, OIE Points, and BSurvE Points by Fiscal Year Table 4-3: Market Size and Growth for European Food Animal Diagnostics Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Figure 4-2: European Food Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent (%) 2021 Table 4-4: Market Size and Growth for United States Food Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Table 4-5: Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific Food Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Figure 4-3: Asia Pacific Food Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent (%) 2021 Table 4-6: Market Size and Growth for Latin America Food Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Figure 4-4: Latin America Food Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent (%) 2021 Table 4-7: Market Size and Growth for Rest of World Food Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions) Figure 4-5: RoW Food Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent (%) 2021

MARKET FACTORS Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (TSE) Testing Worldwide Food Animal Diagnostics in an Age of Globalization

END USER MARKETS AND ADVANCEMENTS

REGULATION

CONCLUSIONS

CHAPTER 5: TOTAL GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS AND COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARES

MAJOR VETERINARY DISEASES Figure 5-1: Food Animal Diagnostics, Share of Market Generated by Infectious Disease Testing, 2021 Figure 5-2: Companion Animal Diagnostics, Share of Market Generated by Infectious Disease Testing, 2021

MARKET PERFORMANCE AND DEVELOPMENT Table 5-1: Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2021-2026 (in millions $ at manufacturer level) Figure 5-3: Global Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Market Share by Region (%) 2021

MARKET FACTORS

Drivers and Limiters of the Veterinary Diagnostic Market

NEW ENTRANTS

Medical Diagnostics Table 5-2: Selected Mergers and Acquisitions

Technological Advancements

Transgenic Technology

Mobile Veterinary Startups

MAJOR FINDINGS

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS Table 5-3: Global Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Market, Market Share of Select Leading Suppliers, 2021

CONCLUSION

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgqj0z