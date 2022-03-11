Global Cathode Materials Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Growing Investments in the Renewable Energy Sector, Accelerating Demand for Batteries, Surging Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cathode Materials Market (by Material, Battery Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cathode materials market is expected to record a value of US$22.87 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.10%, over the period 2022-2026

Factors such as rising usage of batteries in consumer electronic products, growing investments in the renewable energy sector, increasing use of industrial robots, surging adoption of electric vehicles and expanding urbanization.

However, the market growth would be challenged by lack of raw material availability, developmental issues in cathode materials for Li-ion batteries and stringent safety regulations for batteries through storage and transportation. A few notable trends include mounting environmental concerns, accelerating demand for batteries and increasing government initiatives for a ban on ICE vehicles.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of material, battery type and applications. On the basis of material, the global market can be bifurcated into lead dioxide, lithium-ion and other materials such as oxyhydroxide, sodium iron phosphate, graphite, etc.

Depending on the battery type, the market can be divided into lead-acid battery, lithium-ion battery and others. Whereas, the global cathode materials market is divided into automotive, consumer electronics, energy storage systems, power tools and others, in terms of application.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific due to rising industrialization in emerging economies, such as China, India and Thailand, increasing demand for consumer electronics appliances in the region, growing demand for battery energy systems and shifting preference from fuel energy to battery energy.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the market growth of cathode materials due to disruption in the supply chain and the decline in demand from the end-use industries.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cathode materials market segmented on the basis of material, battery type, applications and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and RoW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Umicore SA, Johnson Matthey PLC, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., and Posco Chemical Co., Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Cathode Material & Battery Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Cathode Materials

End Users (Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics & Mining Operations)

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Cathode Materials

1.3 Manufacturing Process of Cathode Materials

1.4 Types of Cathode Active Materials

1.5 Industry Chain of Cathode Materials

1.6 Most Commonly used Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Chemistries

1.7 Complications in the Usage of Cathode Materials



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Reduction in Demand from Electronics Industry

2.2 Slow Growth Rate of Automotive Industry

2.3 Decline in Industrial Production

2.4 Effects of COVID-19 on Battery Materials Value Chain



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cathode Materials Market by Value

3.2 Global Cathode Materials Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Cathode Materials Market by Material

3.3.1 Global Lead Dioxide Cathode Materials Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Lead Dioxide Cathode Materials Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Lithium-Ion Cathode Materials Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Lithium-Ion Cathode Materials Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Lithium-Ion Cathode Materials Market by Type

3.3.6 Global Lithium-Ion Cathode Materials Type Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Lithium-Ion Cathode Materials Type Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Cathode Materials Market by Battery Type

3.4.1 Global Cathode Materials Battery Type Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Cathode Materials Battery Type Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Cathode Materials Market by Application

3.5.1 Global Cathode Materials Application Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Cathode Materials Application Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Cathode Materials Market by Region

3.7 Global Cathode Materials Shipment Forecast

3.8 Global Cathode Materials Shipment by Chemistry Type

3.8.1 Global NCM Cathode Materials Shipment Forecast

3.8.2 Global LFP Cathode Materials Shipment Forecast



4. Regional Market

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Cathode Materials Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Cathode Materials Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 China Cathode Materials Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cathode Materials Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Cathode Materials Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 The U.S. Cathode Materials Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cathode Materials Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Cathode Materials Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Rest of the World

4.4.1 Rest of the World Cathode Materials Market by Value

4.4.2 Rest of the World Cathode Materials Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Usage of Batteries in Consumer Electronic Products

5.1.2 Growing Investments in the Renewable Energy Sector

5.1.3 Increasing Use of Industrial Robots

5.1.4 Surging Adoption of Electric Vehicles

5.1.5 Expanding Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Mounting Environmental Concerns

5.2.2 Accelerating Demand for Batteries

5.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives for Ban on ICE Vehicles

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of Raw Material Availability and Safety Issues

5.3.2 Developmental Issues in Cathode Materials for Li-ion Batteries

5.3.3 Stringent Safety regulations for batteries during storage and transportation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Umicore SA

Johnson Matthey PLC

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Posco Chemical Co., Ltd.

