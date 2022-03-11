United States Department of Defense Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States DoD Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) artificial intelligence (AI) budget spending and contracts. Artificial intelligence tools are used across an array of DoD applications to enhance mission accomplishment and safety, including logistics, maintenance, healthcare, administration, networks, intelligence analysis, unmanned vehicles, and training.



A military digital transformation is underway, and it leverages advanced commercial IT technologies such as embedded hardware, mobile networks, security, sensors, cloud computing, AI, and a variety of other innovative products helping to improve day-to-day operational efficiency and reduce costs.



The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) as well as procurement activities, operations and maintenance (O&M) activities, and other services.

The programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request and contract activity is for FY2021. The DoD Artificial Intelligence budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending requests. The base year for financial spending is 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis - DoD Artificial Intelligence Market

Purpose and Overview

Trends and Challenges

Market Segmentation

Technology Application Examples

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Program Funding by Department

Program Funding by Type

Representative Programs

Representative Industry Participants

Representative Contracts

Growth Opportunity Universe - DoD Artificial Intelligence Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence for Missile Defense

Growth Opportunity 2: Artificial Intelligence for Networking

Growth Opportunity 3: Artificial Intelligence for Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Conclusions and Future Outlook

